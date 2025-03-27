III Armored Corps commander visits Fort Cavazos SRU

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas –The III Armor Corps Commander, Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral visited Fort Cavazos and the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center Soldier Recovery Unit March 21.

Accompanied by III Armor Corps Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer, Admiral toured the organization’s Adaptive Reconditioning Program, received briefings from staff, and visited with cadre and civilian personnel who contribute to the SRU's success. He also presented coins and medals in recognition of their dedication and hard work.

SRU finance specialists Brenda Peters and Ishanti Johnson received Civilian Service Commendation Medals for achieving a 100 percent score on the annual network audit and field compliance division inspection.

“I was excited about the idea of our battalion commander considering us for the award, and a little overwhelmed about meeting a three-star general,” said Peters. “It’s not every day that you get to meet a general.”

CRDAMC Supervisory Physical Therapist Daniel Rendeiro guided Admiral through the SRU Adaptive Reconditioning Program department, explaining its various functions and how they support service members in their recovery.

“We see patients here every day and network locally through (Morale Welfare and Recreation) and the (Veterans Administration) to help Soldiers through their recovery,” said Rendeiro.

“The key is that all of our Soldiers get evaluated through PT so we can tailor what they need to do,” said SRU Commander Lt. Col. John Burns. “Dr. Rendeiro and his team can walk them through the types of programs they can do outside of standard PT.”

The SRU received the Best SRU in the Army award in 2022 for its commitment to providing mission command, primary care, rehabilitation and case management for Soldiers in recovery. The unit ensures that each Soldier receives the appropriate medical care and administrative support needed to either return to duty or transition into the civilian community.

“The sergeant major and I came over to get an update on what’s going on here at the SRU and make sure we understand what you guys need,” said Admiral. “You have great leadership here, and I appreciate the hard work that you’re putting in to take care of the Soldiers who go through this program.”

“I know it’s not easy, so thanks very much for your dedication. It means a lot to our organization and to the Army to transition Soldiers the right way, whether they recover and return to the force or move on to be productive citizens in their hometowns,” he added.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2025 Date Posted: 03.28.2025 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US