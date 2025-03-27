Corps to host virtual public meeting for Chautauqua Lake Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Project

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a virtual public information session to provide updates on the Chautauqua Lake Aquatic Ecosystem Restoration Project.



WHO: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District.



WHAT: The district is hosting a virtual public meeting to provide an update on the multiyear effort to restore the aquatic ecosystem at Chautauqua Lake. The meeting will consist of a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. For participants who cannot join at the start of the meeting, district staff will repeat the presentation after the initial Q&A session.



WHEN: 6 – 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 9.



WHERE: Participants can join the virtual meeting at https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m74dfc32da259985be0cca315ce704fba. To join the meeting, participants must enter the link in their browser, select “Call Me,” enter their phone number, and click “Join the Meeting.”



Participants who are unable to join the WebEx meeting can join via phone:



USA Toll-Free: 844-800-2712

Access Code: 2819-962-2945



More information about the project can be found at https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/chautauqua-lake-aquatic-ecosystem-restoration-project.



WHY: Chautauqua Lake is a 13,000-acre glacially formed lake in New York. The lake and its associated wetlands support numerous aquatic communities and the regional economy. Sedimentation, nuisance aquatic-vegetation growth, and harmful algal blooms impact the lake’s ecosystem. The project aims to restore the ecosystem structure, function and dynamic processes by revitalizing the lake’s natural resources.



Pittsburgh District’s 26,000 square miles include portions of western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Maryland, and southwestern New York. It includes more than 328 miles of navigable waterways, 22 navigation locks and dams, 16 multi-purpose flood-control reservoirs, 42 local flood-protection projects, and other projects to protect and enhance the nation’s water resources infrastructure and environment.



Media can contact the Public Affairs office at CELRP-PA@usace.army.mil or 412-395-7500.

