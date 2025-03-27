Fort Buchanan's DPW quick action avoids disruption in operations

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Personnel from the installation's Directorate of Public Work (DPW) professionally removed a beehive from the Post Exchange parking area, effectively eliminating a serious safety hazard to the community, March 21.



Enrique Valle Vélez, pest control officer with over 10 years of experience, oversaw the operation.



"To protect both the bees and the people, we relocated the beehive. Bees are crucial in pollinating plants, which is vital for the ecosystem. Since Fort Buchanan does not have a beekeeping farm, we contacted a local beekeeper to help save the bees," said Valle Vélez.



Valle Vélez emphasized the need to inform the Fort Buchanan community about how to appropriately react to pests.



"Upon spotting a pest, such as ants, snakes, dogs, bees, or rats, immediately contact the DPW's customer service or pest control office. Avoid approaching the pest, making noise, or attempting to disturb it. Instead, move away from the area and notify us as soon as possible," added Valle Vélez.



Fort Buchanan's pest control office identifies and manages pest infestations to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the community. Some of the responsibilities include inspection and assessment of areas, treatment application, preventive measures, customer interaction, and documentation.



DPW's quick action avoided major disruption to the installation's daily operations as a military readiness enabler platform.



For more information about pest control, contact Enrique Valle Vélez at (787) 407-6800 Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., or DPW's customer service at (787) 707-3971.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.

