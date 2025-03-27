Fort Knox Soldiers and civilians explore extravaganza of educational opportunities

FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES 03.28.2025 Courtesy Story Fort Knox

Fort Knox, KY – Nearly 950 members of the Fort Knox community gathered in Natcher Physical Fitness Center March 26 for the Army Continuing Education System (ACES) Education and Credentialing Extravaganza.



The event provided an opportunity for attendees to connect with academic representatives from over 43 institutions and vendors approved for tuition assistance and credentialing assistance funding.



Organizers said the extravaganza showcased the diverse range of educational and credentialing opportunities available to both Soldiers and civilians at Fort Knox. Attendees explored options ranging from traditional academic programs to vocational training and professional certifications, gaining valuable insights into how they can enhance their skills and advance their careers.



Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Ricci officially opened the event, welcoming the training providers and emphasizing the importance of continuous learning for the Fort Knox community.



"The Army recognizes the value of a well-educated and highly skilled workforce," said Ricci. "Events like this empower our Soldiers and civilians to pursue their educational goals and contribute to the overall strength of our force."



A significant portion of attendees were Soldiers currently training at the Recruiting and Retention College, who participated in the extravaganza as part of their curriculum.



Education officials said the Soldiers’ presence contributed significantly to the Education and Credentialing Extravaganza’s overall success, underscoring Fort Knox ACES and the Army's commitment to providing accessible and comprehensive educational opportunities for all members of the community while promoting lifelong learning and professional development.



