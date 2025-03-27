Navy Doctor Helps Save Wounded Teen During Evening Jog in Downtown Palm Springs

Photo By Christopher Jones | Lt. Cmdr. Riley Hoyer, an emergency physician and Department Head of Emergency...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Lt. Cmdr. Riley Hoyer, an emergency physician and Department Head of Emergency Medicine at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, stands inside the hospital’s emergency department a week after his swift response to a life-threatening emergency in downtown Palm Springs on March 20, 2025. While on an evening jog, Hoyer encountered a teenage boy suffering from a severe stab wound behind his knee, resulting in significant blood loss. Acting quickly, he stabilized the victim by adjusting a makeshift tourniquet before collaborating with local law enforcement to apply a proper tourniquet, successfully controlling the hemorrhage. His immediate intervention, tactical medical training, and composure under pressure helped save the teen’s life before emergency medical services arrived. Hoyer credits his Navy training in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) for equipping him with the skills necessary to provide rapid, lifesaving aid in unpredictable situations (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher C. Jones, NHTP/NMRTC Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – What began as a routine evening jog for Navy emergency physician Lt. Cmdr. Riley Hoyer quickly turned into a life-saving effort when he encountered a teenage boy suffering from a severe stab wound in downtown Palm Springs on the evening of March 20.



Hoyer, who serves as the Department Head of Emergency Medicine at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, had just finished his workday and set out on his usual six-mile running loop through the heart of Palm Springs when he noticed a commotion near the Kimpton Rowan Palms Springs Hotel. It was just past 6 p.m., and the streets were bustling with locals and tourists attending the city’s popular Village Fest, a weekly outdoor market featuring food, crafts, and live entertainment.



As he ran south along Belardo Road near the Palm Springs Art Museum, he saw a teenage boy across the street screaming for help. A large amount of blood was flowing from the boy’s right leg, and a bystander was on the phone with 911 while another appeared to be attempting to assist the victim. The chaotic scene was filled with frantic voices and onlookers trying to make sense of what had happened.



Assessing the severity of the situation and realizing that emergency personnel had not yet arrived, Hoyer made the split-second decision to intervene. Although he was uncertain if the area was fully secure from what had caused the boy’s wound, his medical instincts took precedence over hesitation.



“I arrived at the scene, and there was a large pool of blood on the ground. I calmed the individual down, asked him to lay down, and informed him that I was an emergency physician and that I could help him,” Hoyer recounted.



The boy had suffered a serious stab wound behind his right knee, resulting in brisk vascular bleeding. The injuries were reportedly sustained during a fight between teenagers in a downtown parking structure near the hotel. A makeshift tourniquet — a sweatshirt tied around his knee — had been applied but was failing to control the hemorrhage. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Hoyer immediately repositioned the sweatshirt higher on the leg and tightened it in an attempt to slow the bleeding. However, the wound continued to seep blood.



Just moments later, local law enforcement officers arrived on the scene. Hoyer requested a proper tourniquet from an officer’s tactical kit, and together, they applied it high and tight on the teenager’s wounded leg. With the bleeding effectively controlled, Hoyer conducted a further assessment of the victim and discovered an additional stab wound. Using direct pressure, the wound was stabilized while awaiting emergency medical services (EMS).



Palm Springs Police and EMS arrived swiftly, ensuring the scene was secure while Hoyer continued to monitor the victim. When paramedics were ready, he assisted in transferring the teenager onto the gurney before he was transported to a local trauma center for further care.



Before leaving, Hoyer ensured that first responders had all necessary information and asked if they required additional assistance. With nothing more to be done, he cleaned the blood off his arms and legs using sanitizing wipes provided by the ambulance crew — then, in true Navy fashion, he finished his evening run.



Hoyer had arrived to help the teen just in time — not a moment too soon. Stab wounds behind the knee can be life-threatening due to the presence of major blood vessels, particularly the popliteal artery and popliteal vein. These vessels are responsible for supplying blood to the lower leg, and if they are severed or severely damaged, it can lead to rapid blood loss, shock, and even potential limb loss or death if not treated immediately.



Reflecting on the incident, Hoyer emphasized the importance of quick action and teamwork in emergency situations.



“One member of the community was on the phone with 911 and requesting the emergency response while a friend of the victim assisted me to help control the bleeding. There was a prompt and swift response by emergency personnel and local law enforcement to ensure the scene was safe and that pre-hospital care was provided,” he said. “I was pleased to see the first responders arrive quickly and well-prepared.”



Hoyer credits his Navy training for equipping him with the skills necessary to respond under pressure. As a military physician, he is well-versed in Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC), a set of trauma life-support guidelines developed for battlefield medicine. He explained that one of the most crucial principles of TCCC is recognizing and stopping massive hemorrhage, a skill that proved invaluable in this real-world crisis.



“My training as a Navy emergency physician provided me with a unique skillset to respond to medical needs in an unpredictable environment. I am trained to make decisions with limited information and remain calm in high-stress environments during times of crisis,” he said.



Hailing from Libby, Montana, Hoyer’s path to Navy Medicine was driven by a deep commitment to service. With several members of his extended family having served in the military, he was drawn to the opportunity to care for America’s warfighters. This dedication to service also tends to extend beyond his military life, as demonstrated by his willingness to step in and assist a stranger in need.



Looking back on the experience, he says what stood out the most was the collective effort of those present at the scene.



“The swift response by bystanders and first responders impressed me — this was a team effort, and I am thankful for everyone who assisted,” he said.



For the Palm Springs community, Hoyer’s actions serve as a reminder of the critical role that quick thinking and decisive action play in emergency situations. He encourages others to be prepared to help when the unexpected occurs.



“Life is unpredictable; we never know what may come next. When making decisions under pressure, remain calm, rely on your training, improvise if necessary, and most importantly, own the situation to the best of your ability,” he advised.



As the city of Palm Springs continues to process the events of that Thursday evening, one thing is certain: thanks to the swift response of a Navy doctor out for an evening run and several first responders, a young life was saved.