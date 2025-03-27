Fifth Graders Bring Tech History to Life in Innovative Wax Museum Project

Courtesy Photo | A fifth grader proudly presents her project during the "Live Wax Museum:...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A fifth grader proudly presents her project during the "Live Wax Museum: Technology’s Impact on Society" event at Bitz Intermediate School. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

Fifth graders at Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Americas Bitz Intermediate School on Camp Lejeune stood frozen in time, embodying historical innovators and contemporary figures. As parents and teachers wandered through, pressing imaginary buttons to "activate" the wax figures, the students sprang to life, sharing stories of how technology has shaped society. This unique educational experience was the culmination of a collaborative project exploring a profound question: What value does technology bring to people’s lives?



The project, titled "Live Wax Museum: Technology’s Impact on Society," was spearheaded by Dr. Ashley Huygens, the APPS (Advanced Placement Program for Students) teacher, alongside the fifth-grade teaching team at Bitz Intermediate. In a world where technology influences everything from communication to education, the initiative aimed to help students understand its transformative power. By researching and portraying key figures in technological history, students brought abstract concepts to life in a tangible, engaging way.



The journey began with students diving into research, using their approved Benchmark resource to explore inventors and innovators who have left lasting marks on society. They analyzed how these figures’ contributions sparked societal changes, weighing both the positive and negative impacts. This process wasn’t just about facts; it encouraged critical thinking as students synthesized information and posed questions about technology’s future.



Creativity took center stage as students decided how to showcase their findings. Some crafted digital presentations, others built interactive exhibits, and a few used props to represent inventions. Peer feedback refined their work, fostering collaboration and elevating the final displays. The project wove together history, language arts, technology, and visual arts, reflecting the interconnectedness of knowledge in the real world.



Teachers, supported by the media specialist and educational technologist, acted as facilitators rather than traditional instructors. They guided students in finding resources, honing presentation skills, and organizing their projects, all while maintaining high expectations outlined in detailed rubrics. This approach empowered students to take ownership of their learning, sparking independence and curiosity.



Assessment was a continuous process, with journal reflections, peer reviews, and progress check-ins keeping students on track. The final evaluation, based on a rubric, judged their research depth, creativity, collaboration, and engagement during the wax museum event.



The result? A resounding success. The school buzzed with energy as students proudly presented to parents, teachers, and classmates. One fifth-grader, who once doubted her ability to speak publicly, beamed with newfound confidence. “I never thought I would speak in front of a crowd of people, but this was actually pretty fun, and now I feel prepared and know I can,” she said.



For military-connected children at Bitz Intermediate, projects like this are more than just lessons—they’re lifelines. Frequent relocations can disrupt education, but this initiative offered stability and engagement, equipping students with skills that transcend classrooms and communities. By fostering critical thinking, collaboration, and communication, it prepared them for future academic and career paths, whether civilian or military. Understanding technology’s role also hit close to home—many military families rely on it to stay connected across distances.



In an era of rapid technological change, the Live Wax Museum project didn’t just educate—it inspired. It left students, teachers, and parents with a deeper appreciation for how innovation shapes lives, proving that even fifth graders can tackle big questions with creativity and confidence.



