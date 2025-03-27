Security, Readiness, and Support: honorary commanders get a closer look

The 17th Mission Support Group hosted a tour for the wing honorary commanders, highlighting the squadrons responsible for base security, personnel readiness, and the support of service members' families on March 27.



“We don't exist without the city of San Angelo,” said Col. Damon Dalby, 17th MSG commander. “Before 9/11, that gate wasn’t a big thing; we were truly one community. That’s what we hope to get back to with this program.”



The tour began with an overview of the six squadrons under the 17th Mission Support Group, which provides logistics and personnel support, maintains infrastructure, ensures security, and manages the base's technology systems.



Participants first visited the 17th Communications Squadron, where they learned how cybersecurity teams locate and eliminate vulnerabilities. Next, they toured the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron to see how they maintain base infrastructure and respond to emergencies.



“The 17th CES has the only Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear responders in the Concho Valley,” said Maj. Levi Beard, 17 CES commander. “That’s just one example of how Goodfellow and San Angelo are integrated as one community.”



After lunch, the 17th Security Forces Squadron demonstrated various weapons platforms and their tactical applications, allowing the honorary commanders to handle the equipment and experience the weight carried by deployed service members. The 17th SFS also demonstrated its Military Working Dogs and K-9 handler bonds by having the duo show multiple scenarios the dog could be utilized in.



At the Vance Deployment Center, attendees explored the gear issued for deployments and learned about the 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s role in preparing service members. The squadron provides essential training on equipment and competencies that enhance lethality, survivability, and the ability to support Agile Combat Employment operations in deployed environments.



The tour concluded with a visit to the 17th Force Support Squadron’s Goodfellow Recreation Camp, located by San Angelo’s Lake Nasworthy. There, service members can take a break from work and enjoy rental facilities, cabins, and boats—helping maintain morale after demanding workdays.

