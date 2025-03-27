USS Normandy and GDFS Shahoud conduct Maritime Exercise

Deployed to strengthen maritime partnerships in the Caribbean, the U.S. Navy Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) conducted a passing exercise (PASSEX) with the Guyana Defence Force Defiant-class patrol vessel GDFS Shahoud (1039) on Mar. 27.



A PASSEX is an exercise conducted between two or more navies to ensure best practices for communication and cooperation and normally includes both communications and maneuvering drills. These exercises are designed to increase interoperability and enhance capabilities.



The two ships conducted formation-maneuvering events supported by Normandy’s embarked MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 50; the aircrew conducted a photo exercise as the final event of the maneuvers.



“Our Normandy Sailors appreciate the opportunity to sail and operate alongside our partners from Guyana,” said CAPT Nathan Diaz, USS Normandy Commanding Officer. “Maritime exercises such as these improve our seafaring skills and build our combined readiness for future engagements.”



"Shared maritime presence in our region—operating at sea with our allies and partners—is essential,” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet. “Through operations and exercises like this one with Guyana we strengthen both U.S. and regional security and improve our military-to-military cooperation."



USS Normandy is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command Area of Responsibility to protect U.S. interests in the region and strengthen maritime partnerships through bilateral, trilateral, and multinational maritime operations and Theater Security Cooperation (TSC) activities.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet serves as a trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South American maritime forces and promotes unity, security, and stability in the region.



