Guarding the Homeland: Patriot 25 Reinforces America’s Domestic Defense

U.S. Airmen and Soldiers transport a simulated casualty to an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1-111th General Support Aviation Battalion, Charlie Company, during Patriot 25 at Guardian Centers in Perry, Georgia, March 25, 2025. Approximately 700 participants from the National Guard and federal, state, and local agencies are participating in Patriot 25, a National Guard-sponsored exercise designed to enhance domestic response readiness and interagency coordination. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Christa Ross)

Savannah, Ga.—When disaster strikes on American soil, the National Guard stands as the nation’s first line of defense. Patriot 25 enhanced that readiness by equipping troops with the skills needed to protect the homeland when it matters most.



Held March 24–27, Patriot 25 brought together about 700 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen as well as federal, state, and local agencies for integrated training in high-stress disaster response scenarios.



While exercise events spanned multiple locations across Georgia and neighboring states, key activities took place at the Air Dominance Center in Savannah, Fort Stewart in Hinesville, and the Guardian Centers in Perry. This year’s scenario simulated a catastrophic earthquake and offered training in various contingencies, including search and rescue, civil unrest response, aeromedical evacuation, tactical airdrops, and more.



“Patriot isn’t just a domestic operations exercise, it’s about protecting the homeland,” said Col. Roger Brooks, Patriot 25 exercise director. “We’re asking tough questions: What if someone’s targeting our networks? How do we move patients coast to coast? Patriot prepares us for more than natural disasters. It’s about strengthening our response to any domestic threat, including near-peer adversaries.”



Patriot is specially designed to build interoperability between the National Guard, first responders, and civilian agencies as they all work toward one shared goal: helping the American people during a crisis.



“Patriot 25 is about more than just local disaster response—it’s a proving ground for national resilience,” said Brooks. “We’re training for complex scenarios alongside our joint and civilian partners, so whether it’s a hurricane or manmade threat, Patriot already prepared us to respond as one united force to protect our homeland.”



From extreme weather to cyberattacks and beyond, today’s ever-evolving security landscape demands rapid response and the ability to operate under pressure. Patriot 25 enhanced participant readiness to act quickly and decisively during domestic emergencies.



So when the next crisis strikes, Patriot 25 participants will be equipped to answer the call.