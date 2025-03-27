Fort Sill ACS provides crucial support for civilians affected by hiring freeze

As the ongoing hiring freeze impacts government employees at Fort Sill, Army Community Service stands ready to offer a variety of programs and resources to assist Department of the Army civilians during this challenging time. While many associate ACS with support for Soldiers and their families, ACS also provides services that can help civilians navigate employment challenges, financial concerns, and personal well-being.



Comprehensive support through ACS



"ACS is designed to facilitate commanders' ability to provide comprehensive, standardized, coordinated, and responsive services that support soldiers, DA civilians, and families, regardless of geographical location," said Zilpa Oseguera, Financial Readiness Program Manager. "A lot of civilians don’t realize that ACS is a resource for them too."



Through its various programs, ACS offers information and referral services, employment readiness, financial counseling, family advocacy, and relocation assistance. These resources aim to provide stability and guidance to those impacted by job uncertainty.



Employment Readiness: A path to new opportunities



For employees facing job loss or struggling to find employment due to the freeze, ACS’s Employment Readiness Program is a vital resource. The program offers assistance with resume building, interview preparation, and networking.



"Many civilians haven’t had to job hunt in years, so rebuilding a resume can be daunting," Oseguera said. "Our Employment Readiness Program Manager is an expert in networking and can connect job seekers with agencies that are hiring, including opportunities in the state of Oklahoma."



ACS offers several employment readiness resources for DA civilians:



• Resume Building: The employment readiness program can help civilians create and improve their resumes.



• Interviewing Skills: The program provides assistance with interview preparation.



• Networking: The program manager is an expert in networking and can help civilians:

o Identify job opportunities

o Understand job requirements

o Connect with potential employers



• Job Search Support: The program can help civilians:

o Find agencies that are currently hiring

o Explore potential job openings

o Navigate the current job market



These services are available to DA civilians free of charge, and the goal is to help them find new employment opportunities during the hiring freeze. The program manager is particularly skilled at helping individuals explore different career paths and networking strategies.



Financial Readiness: Managing uncertainty



Financial stability is a major concern for those affected by the hiring freeze. ACS offers financial counseling services to help civilians assess their financial situation, create budgets, and explore options for managing debt.



"Our financial counselors can sit down with individuals to review their finances and determine if adjustments need to be made—whether that’s cutting back on expenses, negotiating with creditors, or consolidating loans," Oseguera explained.



Additionally, ACS partners with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC), a nonprofit organization that provides credit counseling and debt management services. Unlike ACS, NFCC can negotiate directly with creditors on behalf of clients, helping to reduce payments and interest rates.



Family Advocacy and wellness programs



Job insecurity affects entire families, not just the individuals seeking employment. ACS offers a variety of family-oriented programs, including stress management, communication skills, and parenting workshops, all of which are open to DA civilians.



"When a person is struggling with job security, the entire family feels the stress," Oseguera said. "These classes and workshops create a supportive environment that shifts the focus from financial worries to strengthening family dynamics."



ACS also provides support through the Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) and connects families to additional community resources.

How to access ACS services



ACS services are available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Civilians with a DoD ID card are encouraged to take advantage of these programs to help navigate the challenges posed by the hiring freeze.



"Whether it’s job assistance, financial counseling, or family support, ACS is here to help," Oseguera emphasized. "We want civilians to know they don’t have to face these challenges alone."



For more information, visit the ACS office or contact them at 580-574-4668 to schedule an appointment with a counselor or program specialist.

