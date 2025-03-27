14th MP Brigade renames headquarters building to honor fallen Soldiers

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Col. John Copeland, 14th MP Brigade commander, presents bricks to the families of...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | Col. John Copeland, 14th MP Brigade commander, presents bricks to the families of Pfcs. Jesse Halling and Rachel Bosveld during a building dedication ceremony, March 24 at Bldg. 844 on Iowa Avenue. The brigade’s headquarters building, located at Bldg. 844 on Iowa Avenue, was named in honor of the two fallen Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The 14th Military Police Brigade headquarters building now bears the names of two MP Soldiers killed in action, Pfcs. Jesse Halling and Rachel Bosveld, following a building dedication ceremony March 24 at Bldg. 844 on Iowa Avenue.



“It is incredible that every MP that comes through training here will know their story,” said Kristina Halling, Pfc. Jesse Halling’s sister.



While assigned to the 401st MP Company, attached to the 1st Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, Halling was killed in 2003 when his platoon came under rocket-propelled grenade and small-arms fire near Tikrit, Iraq.



Also in 2003, Bosveld was killed when her unit came under a mortar attack at the Abu Ghraib Police Station in Abu Ghraib, Iraq. She was assigned to the 527th Military Police Company under the U.S. Army V Corps.



Both Soldiers attended one station unit training with the 14th MP Bde. at Fort Leonard Wood.



During his remarks, Col. John Copeland, 14th MP Bde. commander, said having the Bosveld and Halling families at the dedication was a “gift” to the brigade.



“You being here makes this dedication all the more meaningful. Your presence today is a testament of your enduring love, loyalty and devotion. We honor your loss and pledge to remember the bravery and sacrifice Jesse and Rachel demonstrated and gave,” Copeland said. “With deep respect we dedicate the 14th Military Police Brigade’s headquarters to honor two Soldiers. May every Soldier that walks these halls be reminded of their own strength of character, duty, loyalty, courage and love of family.”



Copeland said Halling and Bosveld “embodied our core values.”



“Strength of character was their foundation. They answered the call to duty understanding they were a part of something greater than themselves,” Copeland said. “Their readiness insured others would return home and the mission would be accomplished.”



Following the ceremony, Kristina Halling spent a few minutes walking around the building with her family taking photos, capturing memories. She said the headquarters building is now on her family’s list of special places to visit to remember her brother.



“We made the trip from Indiana, and we will do it again,” she said. “He was a great guy. He sacrificed his life so we can live. This is a beautiful way to honor that.”