MSCEURAF Family Member Continues an Evolving Legacy

Photo By Ben Farone | Pete Rauso Jr. (center right), poses for a photo with his parents and Cmdr. Ted...... read more read more Photo By Ben Farone | Pete Rauso Jr. (center right), poses for a photo with his parents and Cmdr. Ted Gaugler (right), chief staff officer, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF) following his enlistement into the United States Navy in a ceremony on board Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy Mar 24. Rauso Sr. (left) completed a twenty-year career in the Navy as a Radioman and currently serves as MSCEURAF ashore information systems director. U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy – Forty-six years after his father enlisted in the United States Navy, Peter Rauso Jr, is continuing the family tradition of sea service through his own enlistment which took place on board Naval Support Activity, Naples, Italy Mar. 24.



Pete Rauso Sr., ashore information systems director for Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa enlisted in the Navy on the anniversary of D-Day – June 6, 1979 and following recruit training at Great Lakes, Illinois attended Radioman “A” school in San Diego, California. After a career that spanned just over two decades, Rauso Sr. retired as Radioman First Class in July of 1999.



Towards the end of Rauso Sr.’s career the Navy had begun to establish a new rate that would encompass the Radioman (RM) and Data Processing Technician (DP) ratings under the new Information Systems Technician (IT) rating.



“They offered me to either retire as the first IT or the last RM, and so I decided to retire as the last RM1,” said Rauso Sr.



One of the achievements of the Navy’s early Radiomen was their contributions to the establishment of the Cryptologic Technician (CT) rating. According to the U.S. Naval Cryptologic Veterans Association “Today’s Cryptologic Technician can trace his roots back to those enterprising Radiomen who taught themselves the Japanese Katakana code in the early to mid-1920s and established the first intercept station at Shanghai, China.”



Over the years, several branches of the CT rating were formed, including Administrative (CTA), Communications (CTO), Maintenance (CTM), Collection (CTR), Technician Technical (CTT) and Technician Interpretive (CTI). The final branch added to the CT rate was Cryptologic Technician Networks (CTN) in 2004. In 2023, the Navy’s CTNs were formally incorporated into one of the Navy’s newest rates, Cyber Warfare Technician (CWT).



Enter Peter Rauso, Jr.



“I joined as a Cyber Warfare Technician. It’s a six year requirement which gives you automatic E4 after “A” school, plus I got a “C” school,” said Rauso Jr.



Besides continuing the legacy of the Navy’s RMs and CTNs, Rauso Jr. is focused on broadening his educational opportunities over the course of a full career.



“I want to do twenty years. I want to retire,” said Rauso Jr. “But one of my goals definitely is to start going to school. I have some credits already and after “C” school, I’m sure I’ll only be a few classes away from my Associates. I’d like to get my Bachelor’s and become an officer,” Rauso Jr. continued.



Rauso Sr. noted the uniqueness of his son not just following his footsteps in the Navy, but continuing the progression of the rating the early Radiomen laid the foundation for more than 100 years ago.



“I told him it’s an evolution of what I went through, because when I went through it was different,’ said Rauso Sr.



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.





###