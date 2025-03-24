Motivated Soldier Inspires Teammates

Photo By Sgt. ZaBarr Jones | U.S. Army Sgt. Zusel Olvera, a 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC)...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. ZaBarr Jones | U.S. Army Sgt. Zusel Olvera, a 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC) paralegal court reporter, poses for a photo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Honolulu, Hawaii, March 25, 2025. Olvera had the photo taken for an upcoming article that was written about her and her military history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Zabarr Jones) (Image cropped and adjusted to emphasize subject.) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU – The recording and documentation of history can be just as important as history itself. This makes the life of a court reporter that much more important, especially when it comes to making sure they document every preceding correctly.

For U.S. Army Sgt. Zusel Olvera, a 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command paralegal specialist, becoming a court reporter for her unit meant that she could have a front row seat on the sidelines of justice.

“I am still a paralegal, but now have a new skill identifier as a court reporter,” said Olvera. “I saw Staff Sgt. Porschea Richards, a 4th Infantry Division court reporter, holding a record of trial that she created. It made me want to ask her what she did, what her job entailed, and what her day was like.”

After speaking with Richards, Olvera was directed to speak with the senior court reporter at the time, who told her that if she were to gain the new skill identifier, as a court reporter, she would owe at least two more years of service to the Army.

This was not a problem for Olvera. Furthermore, it was part of her plan.

“I was a paralegal before I joined the Army, for a couple of years,” said Olvera. “That was very different then the Army because the military system is stricter in that there is usually a black and white answer in regulations.”

With Olvera’s experience in having been a paralegal in the civilian world, in the reserves, and having gone to active duty in 2021, she looks to broaden her horizons even further.

“I am working towards my bachelor’s in psychology and hope to later be accepted by the Army to into the Funded Legal Education Program (FLEP) to become a Judge Advocate for the Army,” said Olvera. “I would like to make this my career and if I can’t drop my Judge Advocate General Corp (JAG) packet, I will try to go warrant officer to do the legal administrator route.”

This drive and determination are not only something that Olvera uses in her work life but also in her off time with her husband.

“I sometimes cycle to work, so I would call it my ‘new’ hobby replacing the ‘old’ hobby, that is now my full-time job,” said Olvera. “Our goal is to make and ride El Tour De Tucson later this year.”

El Tour De Tucson is one of USA TODAY’s top road cycling events in the country, and has several different categories to compete in, including “The Century”, which is where contestants like Olvera and her husband will compete in a 4-hour, 100-mile race throughout Tucson, Arizona.

To say Olvera is ambitious would be an understatement, but she stays close to her roots and never forgets what it was like to be a junior Soldier.

“I have experienced very toxic leadership in the past, where I wasn’t given the same opportunities as other Soldiers,” said Olvera. “My advice, keep asking for opportunities. At the end of the day, if I ask for an opportunity, and I am told no, I want feedback as to why so I can improve and get better.”

Olvera explained her statement further.

“I would want this for any of my Soldiers,” said Olvera. “I am a fan of After-Action Reviews (AARs) because they help us improve and get better with all courts-martial. A court reporter can make or break a case.”

With every year that passes, Olvera gains new perspective and experience from her job. Her spirit to make things better for those around her stays consistent, even when speaking about what she believes can be improved in her job field.

“We need to have language services for courts martial,” said Olvera.” This is one of the biggest differences I have seen between the civilian side and the military. Interpreters and translators need to have more background in what we do, so when they are explaining things in a different language, they understand the importance of what we are telling our clients.”

While she may be contemplating her future as a commissioned officer rather than a noncommissioned officer, Olvera still is able to keep her life and career in perspective and continue to drive forward.

“I may write a novel one day about all of the cases I have seen and experienced,” said Olvera, “but my goal is to serve my 20 years.”

If they pay attention, junior Soldiers and future Soldiers alike, will benefit from leaders like Olvera, and in time, she will be the leader she always wanted to have.