    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Departs Guam

    GUAM

    03.27.2025

    Story by Lt.j.g. Jack Scypinski 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    APRA HARBOR – The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) departed Guam after conducting a scheduled port visit, March 28, 2025.

    As part of the U.S. homeland, Guam plays a strategic role in maintaining diplomatic, economic and military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

    “We are grateful to the people of Guam for welcoming the Vinson team once again. Our port visit to Guam was a great opportunity for our Sailors to recharge while also ensuring America’s Favorite aircraft carrier remains ready for the mission ahead,” said Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer of USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). “I’m incredibly proud of the hard work and professionalism our team has displayed as we make the preparations needed to get back out to sea.”

    VINCSG consists of Carl Vinson, embarked staffs of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1, Carrier Air Wing 2 (CVW-2), the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104).

    CVW-2 is composed of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, CMV-22 Osprey and MH-60R/S Seahawks.

    VINCSG is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    For more news from CSG-1 and Carl Vinson visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70

