Secretary of the Army visits America’s Tank Division and Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas — Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Dan Driscoll visited Fort Bliss on March 25 and 26, touring one of the Army’s premier power projection platforms for operations across the Western Hemisphere and beyond, marking his first official visit to the installation since his confirmation.



The visit underscored Fort Bliss’s critical role in the Army’s modernization, readiness, and mobilization capabilities. With its vast training area, strategic location near the southern border, and home to several key operational units such as the 1st Armored Division, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Joint Task Force North, and Joint Modernization Command, Fort Bliss enables rapid deployment and continuous transformation across multiple combatant commands.



During his visit, the Secretary received comprehensive briefings on the role of the 1st Armored Division — “America’s Tank Division” — and how the division supports contingency operations and joint interoperability with partner nations across NATO and the Republic of Korea areas of responsibility.



“Fort Bliss is one of the Army’s crown jewels when it comes to power projection and readiness,” said Brig. Gen. Paul Krattiger, deputy commanding general of 1st Armored Division. “The scale, scope, and complexity of training and mobilization we can execute here are unmatched. The 1st Armored Division plays a pivotal role in shaping operations and deterring threats across our hemisphere.”



A key stop during the visit included the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team “Ready First”, 1st Armored Division, which stands ready to deploy and conduct decisive action operations in defense of the homeland as well as deploy, engage, and destroy the enemies of the U.S. anywhere around the world. The unit serves as one of America’s premiere armored brigade combat teams, and the Secretary observed armored crew members proficiency and skills on the M1A1 Abrams Tank, receiving a block of instruction from several tankers.



Secretary Driscoll also enjoyed lunch with soldiers of Ready First Brigade to learn about their day-to-day lives as warfighters serving at Fort Bliss, hear their personal stories and experiences, and thank them for their service and commitment in defense of our nation.



“From tanks and artillery to emerging technologies and data-driven warfare, Fort Bliss is on the front line of both legacy readiness and future force transformation,” said Driscoll. “Our soldiers are pioneering ways to integrate sensors, shooters, and decision-makers across domains to ensure victory in the next fight.”



Secretary Driscoll also visited soldier and family housing communities at Fort Bliss, where he was briefed on quality-of-life improvements, including the Department of Defense’s new 3D printed barracks, state of the art structures that enhance Soldiers’ living conditions and readiness. Fort Bliss is investing in over 1,000 new housing units and launching renovations in historic neighborhoods on main post.



“We ask so much of our Soldiers and their families. It’s our responsibility to ensure their quality of life reflects the value of their service,” said Command Sgt. Maj. David Sweeny, Fort Bliss Garrison Senior Enlisted Advisor. “Modernizing barracks, building strong schools, and creating resilient communities are just as essential to readiness as fielding the next generation of combat vehicles.”



The Secretary concluded his visit by recognizing soldiers from across the installation for their excellence, achievements, and contributions that enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of their military unit, as well as show appreciation for their service.



“Fort Bliss remains one of the Army’s most dynamic and essential installations,” said Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll. “What I witnessed here today — from mobilization to modernization — is a clear reflection of the Army’s commitment to readiness, innovation, and our people. I’m incredibly proud of the professionalism and initiative demonstrated by every soldier I met.”



Strategically located along the U.S.–Mexico border, Fort Bliss spans more than 1.12 million acres of training area and supports over 30,000 Soldiers and 10,000 civilian employees. Its joint training environment, expansive airspace, and proximity to key partners like White Sands Missile Range and Holloman Air Force Base make it a linchpin of the Army’s operational flexibility and future force design.

