    Rehabilitated eagle released back into nature

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Story by Kendahl Johnson 

    Hill Air Force Base

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah --
    The Environmental Branch's Natural Resource Program at Hill Air Force Base recently released a golden eagle back into the wild following an eight-month journey of rehabilitating a broken wing.

    The eagle was first discovered by Nicholas Brown, natural resources manager, in an eagle's nest at the Utah Test and Training Range. He banded the young eagle, providing valuable information for his team if the eagle is observed later by people or motion cameras.

    A few months later, the eagle was discovered on the side of the road by Officer Tom Blake of UTTR security personnel. The eagle was thirsty and hungry, unable to fly due to a hairline fracture in a wing. Blake called the Natural Resources Program who collected the eagle and transported her to a licensed rehabilitator.

    "She was ready to be let go a few months ago, but it's tough for a young bird to learn how to hunt for the first time so we waited to release it when there are more food sources available and it will have a better chance of survival," Brown said.

    The eagle was nicknamed Ochita, as the band it wore was labeled 8A. Fittingly, Blake found the saved eagle from death and was given the honors of releasing it back to nature.

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UTAH, US
    Hill AFB
    eagle release
    UTTR
    Natural Resource Program

