Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Completes Arduous Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training

ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 15, 2025) Lt. Julia Bucholz, assigned to Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, provides tactical training to Sailors, standing surface watch, during advanced tactical training evolution on the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7). Iwo Jima is underway conducting advanced tactical training to increase warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group which is uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gage Tawney)

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWO ARG) successfully completed Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical Training, a rigorous multi-domain exercise designed to increase the tactical readiness and proficiency of surface units. Led by the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), this at-sea training enhanced the IWO ARGs warfighting effectiveness and interoperability and sharpened its ability to operate in high-end maritime conflict.

"During SWATT, ships execute a series of high-intensity scenarios, and instructors provide immediate feedback and tactical guidance to the warfighters operating the watch stations,” said Lt. Elisa Franssen, a SMWDC Fleet Training Atlantic amphibious warfare tactics instructor (WTI). “They get to see how the tactical training they have received so far fits into the big picture and understand the improvements they must make to be ready to deploy."

The IWO ARG consists of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) and amphibious landing dock ships USS San Antonio (LPD 17) and USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28). During SWATT, the ARG was joined by the USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS McFaul (DDG 74), and USS Donald Cook (DDG 75). Each ship underwent an intense series of live-fire drills, simulated surface and air engagements, and multi-ship coordinated operations which reinforced the ARG's combat readiness across a range of mission areas.

Enhancing Warfighting Readiness

SWATT is a critical evolution of the pre-deployment training cycle which allows the ARG to integrate advanced surface warfare tactics and execute dynamic scenarios designed to mimic real-world threats. The training included air and surface defense events, live-fire events, anti-submarine warfare exercises, electronic warfare drills, and coordinated strike operations.

Franssen explained how each evolution allows for tactical feedback to the ARG’s warfighters allowing each Sailor to leverage training against live targets and see the impact of their planning in real-time.



“Showing watchstanders their progress through on-station guidance and visual replays is monumental in highlighting how their decisions contributed to the success of the entire force,” Franssen said.

Capt. Chris Farricker, the commodore of Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8, highlighted the significance of SWATT as a tool to refine each unit’s operational proficiency during the pre-deployment training cycle.

"SWATT is a game-changer for our team. It provides our ships and crews with realistic, high-end combat training and ensures our warfighters are prepared for the complexities and challenges of amphibious missions," he said. "This training enhances our ability to fight and win as an integrated force."

This phase of the workup cycle also marks the beginning of close coordination between the amphibious ships and their Marine Corps counterparts. As a combined blue-green team, the ARG and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) team will have to work seamlessly to execute complex mission sets like maritime interdiction operations, air and missile defense scenarios, and amphibious assault planning.

Commanding Officers Weigh In

San Antonio played a key role in the SWATT certification—one of the three critical platforms for amphibious operations. Capt. William Mathis, commanding officer of USS San Antonio, emphasized the importance of integrating amphibious operations with advanced warfare tactics.

"The training we’ve undergone strengthens our ability to operate in contested environments,” he said. “SWATT challenges our watch teams, our weapons systems, and our ability to work as a cohesive fighting force. It’s an invaluable experience that ensures we are ready to support our Marines and execute our mission anywhere in the world."

These comprehensive drills are crucial for maintaining the surface Navy's operational excellence and readiness.

“The successful completion of SWATT is a testament to the dedication and proficiency of the Sailors,” said Capt. Brian Hamel, commanding officer, USS Iwo Jima. “Our mission is to ready Iwo Jima’s Sailors and this warship to accomplish the real business ahead, and witnessing how the crew worked through these tough evolutions is evidence that Iwo Jima’s warfighters are prepared to succeed during deployment.”

Fort Lauderdale and its crew—set to deploy with the IWO ARG for the first time—also gained invaluable training during SWATT.

“This certification process has proven Fort Lauderdale's tactical and technical proficiency, and demonstrated the ARG has the tools and training to operate with our Marine Corps counterparts to defeat the enemy at the time and place of our choosing,” said Capt. Gill McCarthy, commanding officer, USS Fort Lauderdale. “Together We Fight!”