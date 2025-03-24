1st Cavalry Division Uncasing Ceremony

Photo By Spc. Steven Day | The brigade and battalion command teams assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division stand in...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Steven Day | The brigade and battalion command teams assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division stand in formation and fly their unit guidons during the division’s uncasing ceremony on Cooper Field, Fort Cavazos, TX, 27 Mar, 2025. The 1st Cavalry Division and its assigned brigades and battalions uncased their guidon colors to celebrate the unit's return home to Texas after a successful deployment to Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Day) see less | View Image Page

The 1st Cavalry Division officially marked its return home from the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) with an uncasing ceremony at Fort Cavazos, TX, March 27th, 2025.



“Today’s uncasing ceremony symbolizes the completion of our mission in Eastern Europe and is a declaration that the 1st Cavalry Division as a whole is back in Fort Cavazos, back in Central Texas, and back to building warfighting readiness,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Felty, 1st Cavalry Division commander.



1CD’s deployment to EUCOM was the largest deployment of the division Troopers since the 2007 Surge into Iraq.



“Over the past year, our division has demonstrated its ability to fight and win in any environment, conducting operations and exercises across multiple theaters,” said Felty. Each of our brigades has played critical roles in ensuring that we remain ready, lethal, and adaptive to any challenge.”



1st Brigade, 1CD was dispersed across four different countries and staged in seven different Forward Operating Sites.



“They successfully built combat credible units and continually maintained a combat ready presence throughout these geo-strategic locations,” said Felty.



The Division Artillery Brigade, 1CD showcased exceptional flexibility and operational reach, initially taking command and control in the Baltics before transitioning to the Jasionka Base Cluster and integrating into the SAG-U mission during its deployment to Poland.



“Their logistical expertise ensured the movement of millions of pieces of equipment and munitions, all while synchronizing field artillery capabilities with our NATO allies” said Felty. “Their ability to seamlessly transition between these important roles highlights the agility of the Red Team.”



The Air Cavalry Brigade (AIR CAV), 1CD demonstrated daily operational proficiency while deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, logging more than 9,000 flight hours and actively participating in six battalion- and brigade-level training exercises.



“Throughout the deployment, AIR CAV consistently enhanced its Aviation Training Program readiness, producing 28 newly certified Pilots in Command and executing 191 Gunnery Table VIs, 123 Gunnery Table IXs, and 81 Gunnery Table XIIs across multiple MDS platforms, highlighting AIR CAV's commitment to sustained combat readiness and operational excellence,” said Felty.



Sustainment Brigade, 1CD sustained operations across the expansive European theater, managing a distribution network spanning more than 740,000 square miles. Their contributions were critical to generating readiness across the total Army force, integrating support from 12 National Guard and Reserve units.



“Their efforts resulted in the delivery of over 6.2 million gallons of fuel, 462 ammunition shipments, and a fivefold expansion of regional sustainment capacity-an incredible feat that ensured combat effectiveness across our task force,” said Felty.



“As we look ahead, we know the coming year will demand even more of us as a division,” said Felty.



The ever changing battlefield requires the 1CD Armored Brigades to operate on a fully transparent battlefield while preserving combat power.



“This is truly an All Arms mission, and the First Team stands ready to take the lead on this important shift in the way we fight and win,” said Felty. “It’s a great team, it’s our team, we are the First Team!”