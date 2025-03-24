Operation Deep Freeze 2025: 331st Transportation Company Tackles Extreme Antarctic Conditions

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 331st Transportation Company (Causeway), 11th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Soldiers from the 331st Transportation Company (Causeway), 11th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) construct a causeway in Antarctica, Feb. 1, 2025. Operation Deep Freeze facilitates the annual resupply of approximately 2,300 scientists and contractors supporting the U.S. Antarctic Program. This operation to resupplied McMurdo Station and Scott Base in Antarctica. (U.S. Army photo by Col. John Gray) see less | View Image Page

The 331st Transportation Company (Causeway), part of 11th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) recently returned from the Middle East, only to be called upon again to support another critical expeditionary mission—this time in one of the most austere environments on Earth: McMurdo Station, Antarctica.



In October 2024, the Secretary of Defense directed the 331st to deploy in support of the National Science Foundation. Operation Deep Freeze 2025 took place from Jan. 15 to March 5, during the brief Antarctic summer window when weather conditions allow for sealift and resupply.



This highly specialized unit—distinctive and one-of-a-kind within the U.S. Army and the Army Watercraft Community—was tasked with constructing a temporary pier to facilitate the annual resupply of approximately 2,300 scientists and contractors supporting the U.S. Antarctic Program.



This operation is vital to sustaining life and scientific research across the Antarctic region. Over a dozen field camps require bi-weekly resupplies to ensure researchers can fulfill their research mission.



This year marked the fourth mission by the 331st, supporting restocking efforts for McMurdo Station and New Zealand’s Scott Base. To construct the Causeway pier, the 331st drew 12 Modular Causeway System (MCS) sections from Army prepositioned stock and deployed 41 personnel to assemble the pier.



“This year will be different from previous years,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Ghering, a senior watercraft engineer and returning mission participant. “In addition to the basic supplies needed to sustain typical life and research operations, both McMurdo Station and Scott Base are bringing in equipment aiming to construct a new barge and several new buildings. This requires unique material-handling equipment and a higher quantity of food rations to be unloaded off the vessels this year.”



As both stations undergo various modernizations and upgrades, this year’s mission included the handling and unloading of rare and specialized equipment—each item presenting its own logistical challenges. Personnel from multiple services including the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, Air Force, and the New Zealand Defense Force (NZDF), collaborated to overcome these obstacles.



"JTF-SFA (Joint Task Force-Support Forces Antarctica) was fortunate to work with eight outstanding force providers across four service components this season,” said Col. John Gray, 7th TB(X) Commander. “In total, 1,100 members of the joint military team participated. Over 30 million pounds of cargo and 3,700 personnel were moved through the theater via sealift and airlift."



He added, “McMurdo Station, a location built and maintained by the Seabees dating back to 1955, was primarily resupplied via the 331st Modular Causeway Company from 7th TB(X). The Soldiers/Mariners of the 331 again created a port for critical resupply of McMurdo Station when the ice pier had failed and continued to demonstrate their mastery of Joint Logistics Over The Sea (JLOTS) in the Antarctic theater.”

Operation Deep Freeze serves a real purpose but also underscores the importance of joint operations.



From the Air Force's LC-130 Hercules aircraft facilitating personnel transport, to the Coast Guard's ice-breaking and crew transfers, the Navy's precision in cargo handling and crane operations, the Army's expertise in constructing the temporary pier, and the NZDF's land-based logistical support—each component plays an indispensable role.



The lessons learned and partnerships formed during Operation Deep Freeze not only benefits future interoperability but also advances scientific research in an already difficult environment.