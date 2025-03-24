Fleet Readiness Center Southwest Leadership Graduates

The U.S. Navy prides itself on developing leaders and Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) is no different. FRC is committed to nurturing leadership excellence through multiple programs such as the NAVAIR Leadership Development Program (NLDP) and the Journey Leadership Development Program (JLDP). These programs offer unique pathways for career enrichment and leadership growth.

Congratulations to the 2025 FRCSW NLDP/JLDP graduates. In the picture from L to R are: CAPT Shannon Thompson (FRCSW XO), Ms. Lindsay White, Mr. Jeffrey Reyes, CAPT Luis “Rick” Rivera (FRCSW CO), Mr. Earl Zed, Ms. Anastacia Bronner and Ms. Michelle Gomez (FRCSW Executive Director). Congrats to all the graduates across NAVAIR!

