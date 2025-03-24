Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest Leadership Graduates

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Story by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    The U.S. Navy prides itself on developing leaders and Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) is no different. FRC is committed to nurturing leadership excellence through multiple programs such as the NAVAIR Leadership Development Program (NLDP) and the Journey Leadership Development Program (JLDP). These programs offer unique pathways for career enrichment and leadership growth.
    Congratulations to the 2025 FRCSW NLDP/JLDP graduates. In the picture from L to R are: CAPT Shannon Thompson (FRCSW XO), Ms. Lindsay White, Mr. Jeffrey Reyes, CAPT Luis “Rick” Rivera (FRCSW CO), Mr. Earl Zed, Ms. Anastacia Bronner and Ms. Michelle Gomez (FRCSW Executive Director). Congrats to all the graduates across NAVAIR!

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 15:32
    Story ID: 493926
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
