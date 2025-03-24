Mobile Aircraft Arresting System installed at RAF Fairford for Ramstein Flag 2025

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone | A F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron prepares to engage the...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone | A F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron prepares to engage the arresting cable of a Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS) with its tail hook on RAF Fairford, England, Mar. 21, 2025. A MAAS was installed and certified for the first time on RAF Fairford in support of Ramstein Flag 2025 providing critical safety and operational capabilities for participating NATO forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone) see less | View Image Page

In preparation for exercise Ramstein Flag 2025, a Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS) has been installed at RAF Fairford for the first time, providing critical safety and operational capabilities for participating NATO forces. The installation, led by Ramstein Air Base’s 435th Construction and Training Squadron (CTS) and supported by the 501st Combat Support Wing (CSW), ensures safe landing procedures for tailhook-equipped fighter aircraft during in-flight emergencies.



The MAAS is a deployable system designed to rapidly decelerate aircraft that experience braking malfunctions or other critical failures during landing. Its installation at RAF Fairford supports dispersal of air superiority, red air flying operations, and ensures the safe operations of Turkish and Romanian F-16s deployed there for the exercise.



“Regulations for most NATO member nations require a MAAS or permanent Aircraft Arresting System (AAS) to be installed for fighter operations to occur at an installation,” said Capt. Ryley Paquette, 420th Air Base Squadron (ABS) base civil engineer. “Without it, we would not be able to receive these aircraft, and RAF Fairford would be unable to support Ramstein Flag.”



The temporary system also enhances the operational flexibility of the 501st CSW, providing a designated landing area for diverted aircraft due to weather conditions or in-flight emergencies.



The 435 CTS Depot and Transportation Flight, led the installation effort while working alongside and receiving necessary support from the 420th ABS, the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES), and the 48th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES).



“Our team coordinated site surveys, assessed feasibility, and worked with our German workforce in the Transportation Flight to deliver the $3 million MAAS system,” said 1st Lt. Dre’yana Anthony, Depot Aircraft Arresting System Flight commander. “After anchoring the system to pre-existing concrete pads, we conducted proof-load tests, preliminary maintenance, and certification procedures to ensure operational readiness.”



Despite time constraints, the teams completed the installation ahead of the aircraft certification process and the exercise start date. “The most rewarding part is knowing that, in the event of an in-flight emergency, our work directly contributes to saving pilots’ lives and protecting military assets,” Anthony added.



While the 435rd CTS focused on the installation, the 501st CSW worked to support the deployed Airmen. Support included bedding down, aiding in site surveys, and providing equipment. One of the main challenges faced during the project was sourcing qualified personnel for installation and maintenance. To meet the deadline, the 420th ABS worked with the 48th CES and 100th CES to bring in additional personnel.



“Airmen from heavy repair, water and fuels maintenance, structures, and other specialties assisted the Power Production construction team in placing the MAAS,” said Paquette. “Ordinarily those operations are completed purely by Power Production craftsmen, so seeing our very small engineer team flex to ensure deadlines were met was a profoundly rewarding experience.”



With the successful installation at RAF Fairford, NATO and U.S. forces participating in Exercise Ramstein Flag 2025 can conduct flight operations with enhanced safety and reliability. Once the exercise concludes, the temporary MAAS will be removed, but the experience gained from this deployment will contribute to future joint training operations and rapid installation capabilities.



As RAF Fairford remains a strategic hub for U.S. and NATO forces in Europe, the installation of the MAAS demonstrates a continued commitment to operational readiness and international military cooperation.