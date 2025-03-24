Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd MLG Warrior of the Week | Cpl. Luis FraireLopez

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Story by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Luis FraireLopez, a motor vehicle operator and dispatcher with Combat Logistics Battalion 8, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and native of Chicago, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 26, 2025.

    FraireLopez was selected as Warrior of the Week by his command due to his exceptional leadership and initiative, playing a pivotal role in ensuring the success of multiple critical tasks within motor pool operations. When asked what advice he would give to junior Marines, FraireLopez said, "Flip that switch and get moving. The moment you start putting in the effort, owning your responsibilities, and committing fully, then the fun and satisfaction in your work will follow."

    Each week, 2nd MLG recognizes one outstanding Marine or Sailor that goes above and beyond in their duties and embodies the qualities of an outstanding service member.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 14:31
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
