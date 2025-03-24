Reading Bingo Turns Pages and Builds Community at DoDEA School, Inspiring Lifelong Learners

Photo By Michael ODay | Turning pages under tables; A DoDEA Murray Elementary student enjoys a cozy reading...... read more read more Photo By Michael ODay | Turning pages under tables; A DoDEA Murray Elementary student enjoys a cozy reading spot during Reading Bingo, sparking a love for books one square at a time. DoDEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of Defense. DoDEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts, located on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico, and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoDEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners, equipping them to succeed in a dynamic world. see less | View Image Page

At Murray Elementary School, a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school at Fort Stewart, reading has gone from a dreaded nightly task to a thrilling game. Through an innovative program called Reading Bingo, students are diving into books with enthusiasm, exploring new adventures one Bingo square at a time.



“As the reading interventionist at Murray Elementary, I wanted to find a way to make the dreaded nightly reading log into an activity that students could look forward to each night,” Joni Smith said, the teacher who created the program. “It gives me a way to connect to students that I don’t service in my program. I have become the ‘Reading Bingo Teacher,’ and it makes my heart full.”



Reading Bingo replaces traditional reading logs with a playful twist. Each square on the Bingo card offers a unique challenge—like reading under a tree, after picking 10 weeds, or in the bathtub—turning reading into an interactive experience. Completing a card earns students “brag tags,” colorful tokens of achievement, such as February’s tag featuring the school mascot, Charlie the Star. Parents have noticed the difference. “My kids LOVE picking a new spot to read instead of just at the table,” one posted on the Murray PTO Facebook page. Another wrote, “My kids ask every morning where we are reading today.” Even students who’ve moved away beg to stay involved, with Smith emailing Bingo cards and mailing brag tags to keep them connected.



DoDEA’s focus on community and academic engagement is a key reason its schools, including Murray Elementary, consistently top national rankings on the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), known as the “Nation’s Report Card.” The NAEP measures student performance in subjects like math and reading across the U.S., and DoDEA schools regularly ranks number one. This success stems from a commitment to innovative, family-involved learning environments. Reading Bingo fits seamlessly into this mission. “Reading Bingo has created a strong sense of community among students,” Smith said. “The students are excited to tell me the fun and, sometimes crazy, things they do before or after they read.” By engaging families and making reading a shared adventure, the program supports DoDEA’s Blueprint for Continuous Improvement, which emphasizes enhancing student achievement and fostering lifelong learning.



Experts say a love for reading is the cornerstone of future success. Students who enjoy reading tend to excel academically, building critical thinking, problem-solving, and cultural awareness—skills that pay off in higher education and the workforce.



“Reading opens doors to new ideas, cultures, and perspectives,” Dr Judith Minor, DoDEA Americas Director for Student Excellence said. “It’s a foundation for lifelong learning and adaptability—qualities that employers increasingly value in a rapidly changing world.”



Reading Bingo is more than a clever gimmick; it’s a dynamic tool that aligns with DoDEA’s innovative approach to education. Its variety—tasks like reading to a stuffed animal or after walking like a crab for “Champion Crab Racers Day”—keeps students engaged and eager. The brag tags celebrate their efforts, instilling pride and motivation. “Reading Bingo’s interactive and unique nature caters to diverse learning needs while building a sense of belonging,” Ms. Sharon Summerlin, Murray ES Acting Principal said.



As Murray Elementary students fill in their Bingo squares, they’re not just reading—they’re laying the groundwork for a brighter future. “It makes my heart full to see students so excited about reading,” Smith said. “That’s what it’s all about.”



