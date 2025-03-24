MSC Fleet Replenishment Oiler USNS John Lewis Deploys in Support of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group

Courtesy Photo | Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) departs San Diego for deployment with the U.S. Navy’s Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. The deployment is the first for the ship and the first for the class of John Lewis fleet replenishment oilers. While on deployment, John Lewis will provide logistics services to the ships of the strike group while operating in the Indo-Pacific. see less | View Image Page

Military Sealift Command (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lewis (T-AO 205) departed San Diego for deployment with the U.S. Navy’s Nimitz Carrier Strike Group. The deployment is the first for the ship and the first for the class of John Lewis fleet replenishment oilers.



While on deployment, John Lewis will provide logistics services to the ships of the strike group while operating in the Indo-Pacific.



The strike group's deployment will focus on protecting security, freedom, and prosperity for the United States, our allies and partners, and demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s unwavering commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.



“From the shipyard through final testing and training, it was a total team effort to introduce this ship to the fleet. USNS John Lewis will bring enhanced logistics capabilities to the fleet and is the first of several ships of this class that will be following in her wake,” said Capt. Micah Murphy, commander Military Sealift Command Pacific. “This ship is extremely well-led and is manned by some of the finest Mariners on the planet. I have no doubt she will have a very successful deployment and outsized impact on fleet operations.”



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.