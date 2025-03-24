437th AMXS Airman wins Marquez Award

Joint Base Charleston, S.C. - Taking initiative as a crew chief, consistently operating above expectations, and training others with a positive attitude, a 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman earned the Air Mobility Command Lt. Gen. Leo Marquez Award.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Christopher McNew, 437th AMXS crew chief, earned the award which is presented to a maintainer who demonstrates superior service, performance, and job knowledge in the categories of aircraft, munitions, missile, and communications-electronics maintenance.



“It feels good to see your name on an email with congratulations in front of it,” McNew said. “Hard work pays off, I think hard work always pays off.”



His fellow Airmen see how McNew stands out amongst his peers as a flying crew chief, an additional set of responsibilities outside of his primary roles.



“McNew is one of our ‘go to’ Airmen on the flightline,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Rojas, 437th AMXS section chief.



Knowing every day is going to be different, McNew expressed that he is ready to roll with the punches. When McNew is on the job he doesn’t stop until the project is done.



Rojas said McNew is constantly proactive, accomplishes his daily tasks, and goes out of his way to help his fellow Airmen.



“In our career field, it's consistent day-to-day,” Rojas said.“We're always on the grind.”



Typically a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft crew chief's duties are inspecting, servicing, and maintaining C-17s. As a flying crew chief his extra duties are to maintain the C-17s while engaged in off-station missions.



According to Rojas, the Marquez award is a great way for leadership to recognize outstanding Airmen.



“Winning the Marquez Award is a testament to McNew’s exceptional work ethic and unwavering commitment to excellence,” Roja said. “His dedication makes a real difference in our unit.”



The 437th AMXS prides itself in its ability to provide safe, precise, reliable, mission-ready equipment, and the quality of maintainers they produce.

