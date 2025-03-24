Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade EMS hosts NAEMT tactical training for local providers

    Fort Meade EMS hosts NAEMT tactical training for local providers

    Photo By Michelle Gonzalez | Emergency Medical Services personnel from Fort Meade and the surrounding jurisdictions...... read more read more

    FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Story by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md.– Fort Meade Emergency Medical Services hosted the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training March 20-21. The training presented EMS providers with concepts, principles, and skills to deliver emergency medical care for patients in a civilian tactical environment.

    The two-day specialized course drew EMS personnel from Fort Meade and the surrounding jurisdictions of Anne Arundel, Howard, and Baltimore Counties.

    “The course not only reinforces crucial trauma care techniques but also ensures that local providers are equipped with the most up-to-date methods to improve patient outcomes in critical situations,” said Carrie A. Krest, Chief of Fort Meade Emergency Medical Services.

    Major course topics instructed by the Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute focused on rapid trauma assessment, stabilization, and decision-making in the field that included hemorrhage control; surgical airway procedures and needle decompression; strategies for treating wounded responders in threatening environments, and techniques for dragging and carrying victims to safety. Topics ensured that attendees are prepared to deliver the best medical care possible before patients reach the hospital. Methods of instruction included lecture, discussion, hands-on skills stations and team-focused practical exercises.

    “By hosting the training, Fort Meade EMS reaffirms its commitment to maintaining high standards of emergency care for both the base and the surrounding community,” Krest said.

    The TECC training provides evidence-based and best practice trauma care that integrates nomenclature familiar to civilian EMS, fire, and law enforcement. The training plays a critical role in enhancing the skills necessary to providing care outside normal operating conditions of most EMS agencies, such as responding to a mass casualty or active shooter event.

    “The course is a reminder of the importance of ongoing professional development in the ever-evolving field of emergency medicine,” Krest said.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.27.2025 13:39
    Story ID: 493908
    Location: FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade EMS hosts NAEMT tactical training for local providers, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Meade EMS hosts NAEMT tactical training for local providers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Emergency Response training

    TAGS

    NCR
    emergency medical training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download