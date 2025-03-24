Team Charleston ‘Gets Fit’

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. - A Team Charleston Airman helps improve the physical fitness scores of others by building strength and bonds.



Fueled by a passion for fitness, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Diamond Porter, 628th Force Support Squadron fitness specialist, created the “GET FIT” program, to help Airmen improve their physical fitness test scores and adopt a healthier lifestyle.



“Airmen who fail their PFT are enrolled into the fitness improvement program for 90 days,” Porter said. “Incorporating the ‘GET FIT’ program under FIP was a way to circumvent the negative stigma of failure while encouraging participation from those who want to improve their health.”



According to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alicia Moore, 628th FSS fitness cell manager, Porter showed energy and enthusiasm while creating and implementing the program.



“She got it done within a week,” Moore said. “Her PowerPoint presentation consisted of what she wanted to do, how many regimens, and options for members that were on profiles.”



The “GET FIT” classes incorporate movements and exercises to improve endurance and the muscle groups related to the current PFT, Porter said.



Due to the intensity, Porter plays fun upbeat music that motivates each participant. Together Airmen improve on their weaknesses and build mental readiness as well.



U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brent Heron, 315th Airlift Wing Sustainment Flight superintendent, who also trains Airmen struggling with physical fitness, agreed it is about more than physical readiness.



“It starts with helping a person see how they achieved more in a session,” Heron said. “By getting an individual to see that they have done one more step than yesterday, one more pushup than the day before, or one more situp that last week, you have helped that person build mental fortitude.”



For Porter it is important she creates rapport with each participant person, getting to know them one-on-one so she can better help the individual.



“She loves to help people and her fellow Airmen,” Moore said. “She always takes them under her wing and makes sure that they're good to go.”



As a personal trainer outside her normal duties, Porter understands some people like to be critiqued during exercise, others do not.



“It’s just knowing a person and trying to build a bond with them,” Porter said. “That's all I do.”



The “GET FIT” program is available to all Team Charleston personnel, Monday - Wednesday, 7:30- 9 a.m., at the Air Base Fitness, Sports & Wellness Center.

