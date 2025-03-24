REDCOM Everett hosts Returning Warrior Workshop in Stevenson’s Wa.

STEVENSON, Wash. (March 24, 2025) — Navy Reserve Region Readiness and Mobilization Command (REDCOM) Everett conducted a three-day Returning Warrior Workshop (RWW) at Stevenson's Skamania Lodge from March 21-23, 2025 to facilitate Sailors' successful transition back to civilian environments after deployment.



As part of the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, the RWW provides support to Reserve Component (RC) Sailors returning from deployment, mobilization, or individual augmentee (IA) assignments. The program creates an environment where both Sailors and their guests can work through reintegration challenges together, while also offering space to relax, rebuild connections, strengthen relationships, and network.



The event commenced on Frida with guests greeted by staff and facilitators upon check into the venue and were given time to mingle before the the official welcoming brief and introductions.



“I think they put a lot of emphasis on making sure everyone felt welcome and included," said Nikole Stroup, RWW guest. “The location is beautiful and I can’t help but feeling relaxed in this environment.”



The next morning, attendees gathered for breakfast, followed by official opening remarks from Capt. Chris Peppel, commander of REDCOM Everett. Peppel welcomed participants with genuine enthusiasm, acknowledging both local attendees and those who traveled. The furthest coming all the way from Germany to attend. He expressed gratitude for their service in both civilian and military capacities, their guests for providing support and encouraged attendees to fully invest in the workshop experience. Peppel emphasized the importance of connecting with others at their tables, being open with fellow participants, and taking advantage of the diverse expertise available throughout the weekend.



“I like the conversations at our table, hearing other spouses' perspectives, I feel less isolated in those situations,” said Nikole Stroup. “Networking too, just having more people to talk to because when you are a reservist spouse, you're not necessarily in a place where you're meeting a lot of spouses who are going through the same thing as you. So a lot of my friends don't have the same experiences and can't relate to the deployments. Being able to reach out to people who are going through the same thing and being like 'hey are you struggling with this also' and having that being able to relate to people that way.”



Throughout Saturday morning, a notable feature of the workshop was the interactive storytelling session, allowing participants to share their deployment experiences and connect with others facing similar challenges. Participants also engaged in various breakout sessions covering topics such as couple reconnection, effective communication, practicing mindfulness, parenting strategies, and tackling conflicting emotions in redeployment.



“It was a lot more interesting and creative than I thought it would be," said Lt Cmdr. Aaron Stroup, RWW guest. "For people who are hesitant, definitely do it, it's worth it and it can help. It met my personal needs pretty well. It seemed like it was general enough, but then there is enough you could pick parts of the curriculum, like the breakout sessions that were very useful. I will apply some of the resources and contacts that I have made here."



Saturday afternoon featured exercises about stress management and breakout sessions included workshops on family adjustment issues, finding happiness, financial planning, empowering warriors and addressing unique challenges. Group and individual counseling sessions with trained mental health professionals are also provided.



“I think the sessions are great, but it's really connecting with those that have been deployed and they have their stories and they have their similarities,” said Capt. Michael C. Husband, deputy commander, REDCOM, Everett, and RWW guest. “You're sitting, you're participating, you're making those connections with your peers, and that's really made a big difference. I found that active listening, being a better listener and understanding about what my spouse and what others are saying before I react is an important skill to continue to hone. And the sessions here just help reinforce that.”



Saturday evening transformed as attendees donned formal attire for a social hour, allowing participants an opportunity to forge deeper connections in a relaxed atmosphere. The evening progressed to a formal banquet of honor where volunteer staff from REDCOM Everett performed a moving POW/MIA ceremony, honoring those who never returned home. A distinguished guest speaker delivered the evening's closing remarks, recognizing and celebrating service members and their loved ones for their efforts.



“Bringing the spouses in, the partners and family members, I think is really important so that they get a sense of just how important they are to us while we're keeping the home front ready, so to speak,” said Husband. “It is important and it shows them that they're valued.”



The final day of the workshop opened with an optional ecumenical service for interested attendees, before all participants gathered for breakfast. The day's program centered around building spiritual resilience, with dedicated breakout sessions exploring constructive approaches to failure and setbacks. Attendees also had the flexibility to participate in any sessions they missed from Saturday, ensuring everyone could benefit from the full range of resources offered throughout the weekend.



Peppel brought the event to a close by expressing sincere appreciation to the numerous contributors who made the event possible, like volunteer facilitators, keynote speakers, breakout session leaders, support staff, and logistics coordinators. He emphasized that participants were the heart of the workshop and encouraged attendees to utilize the resources provided and maintain connections formed during the weekend.

With the workshop formally concluded, participants reflected on the value of the experience, with many expressing heartfelt thanks for the tools and connections gained through the RWW. The three-day event showcased the Navy's ongoing commitment to ensuring Sailors and their families have the tools needed to successfully navigate the challenges of returning to civilian life after deployment.



“I think it's a great opportunity. It's time spent reconnecting with your loved ones and reconnecting and building new connections with those that you maybe didn't know but have been in similar situations and different life experiences,” said Husband. “I see this as an investment in sailors coming home and then preparing them and their family for what the next fight is. Highly recommend attending. This is a fantastic getaway. It's a great opportunity to connect. Northwest does it fantastically every single event that I've been to. Whether you're on the support side now or as an attendee, is really well planned out.”



For more information about Returning Warrior Workshops and the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, visit their website at www.yellowribbon.mil.

