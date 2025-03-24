St Louis ANG unit welcomes new commander

The 157th Air Operations Group, Missouri Air National Guard, officially welcomed its new commander during a time-honored ceremony at Jefferson Barracks Air National Guard Station, St. Louis, Missouri, March 1, 2025.



131st Bomb Wing Commander Col. Jared Kennish presided over the event as Col. Joshua Fogle assumed command from Col. Christopher Blaney.



“Your devotion to duty has led the 157th AOG through exponential increase in overall garrison communication capabilities,” said Col. Kennish in his remarks about Col. Blaney’s command, “enhancing operational effectiveness and lethality for worldwide command and control support to six joint combatant commands.”



Kennish continued by describing how Blaney successfully integrated Jefferson Barracks ANGS with both Pacific Air Forces and Air Force Global Strike Command – a successful feat, marking the breadth of capabilities Missouri Air National Guard citizen-Airmen bring to the fight.



“My predecessors laid the foundation for me to build a couple of extra floors to the skyscraper,” said Blaney, reflecting on his tenure of leading the group, “so our ceiling right now, is going to be [Col. Fogle’s] floor. The challenge for him is that the building is not just vertical anymore, it's horizontal.”



Blaney added that he is excited to see where Fogle expands the mission and builds the metaphorical skyscraper further–upward and outward.



Fogle accepted this responsibility and authority when he was passed the guidon during the tradition-steeped ceremony, symbolizing the passing of command from Col. Blaney to him.



Kennish lauded Fogle’s wealth of experience and track record of success as part of the AOG’s command and control mission. Fogle was most recently the 613th Air Operations Center Deputy Strategy Division Chief during Keen Edge 24, a bilateral command post exercise held by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



“Our mission is critical. We must never forget the trust that America places in us to defend the nation,” said Fogle in a charge to his new 157th Airmen. “Each of you plays a critical role in our success, and all of you bring unique experiences – that’s what’s going to drive our innovation, and then ultimately our effectiveness.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2025 Date Posted: 03.27.2025 12:42 Story ID: 493899 Location: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, St Louis ANG unit welcomes new commander, by Christopher Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.