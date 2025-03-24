Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vehicle of missing U.S. Soldiers in Lithuania Found

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    03.26.2025

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    WIESBADEN, Germany — The M88 Hercules armored recovery vehicle the four missing U.S. Soldiers were operating during a training exercise has been located in Lithuania. The vehicle was discovered submerged in a body of water in a training area after a search by U.S. Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces and other Lithuanian authorities. Recovery efforts are underway by U.S. Army and Lithuanian Armed Forces and civilian agencies.

    Search efforts for the Soldiers continue.

    The Soldiers, all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident. We will provide further updates as new information becomes available.

    The 3rd Inf. Div. is continuing to keep families of the Soldiers informed on the status of search efforts.

    For more information, contact U.S. Army Europe and Africa Public Affairs at media@army.mil.

