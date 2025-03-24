U.S. Soldiers reported missing in Lithuania

WIESBADEN, Germany — Four U.S. Army Soldiers are currently missing in Lithuania in a training area near Pabradė. A search is being conducted by U.S. Army, Lithuanian Armed Forces, Lithuanian law enforcement and others. Search and recovery efforts are underway. The Soldiers, all from 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, were conducting scheduled tactical training at the time of the incident.



“I would like to personally thank the Lithuanian Armed Forces and first responders who quickly came to our aid in our search operations,” said Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, the V Corps commanding general. “It’s this kind of teamwork and support that exemplifies the importance of our partnership and our humanity regardless of what flags we wear on our shoulders.”



We will provide further updates as new information becomes available.



For more information, contact U.S. Army Europe and Africa Public Affairs at media@army.mil.

