AFMS celebrates National Medal of Honor Day, remembering Col. Bernard F. Fisher

The Air Force Medical Service celebrates National Medal of Honor Day, March 25, 2025, a day memorializing service members who have received recognition for extraordinary acts of valor in combat. This year, the AFMS honors the legacy of U.S. Air Force Col. Bernard F. Fisher, the first living Air Force officer to receive the Medal of Honor for heroism during the Vietnam War.



On March 10, 1966, approximately 2,000 North Vietnamese Army troops attacked a U.S. Special Forces camp in the A Shau valley. Amidst intense enemy ground fire, U.S. Air Force Maj. Dafford Myers crash-landed on the airstrip after being shot down and became stranded by surrounding enemy troops. Without hesitation, Fisher, a fellow A-1E Skyraider pilot diverted to A Shau from a routine bombing and strafing mission, made a daring rescue attempt. He landed his aircraft under hostile conditions and successfully evacuated Myers despite sustaining 19 bullet holes to his plane.



In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson presented Fisher with the Medal of Honor at a White House ceremony for his bravery and unwavering commitment to his fellow airmen. His selfless actions exemplified the Air Force's core values- integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.



Fisher’s story continues to inspire generations of Airmen and medical personnel who serve to defend our nation and protect Americans in harm’s way. His legacy of valor and selflessness serves as a reminder that these principles are integral to the spirit of being an Airman and a warfighter.



Fisher passed away, Aug. 16, 2014, in Boise, Idaho, and laid to rest with full honors at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery.

