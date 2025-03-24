AMLC Integrated Logistics Support Center holds biannual summit

FORT DETRICK, Md. -- Sustainment experts at U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command’s Integrated Logistics Support Center held a biannual operational summit in February, synchronizing its directorates and focusing on enterprise-wide challenges.



The three-day event, hosted Feb. 25-28 at AMLC’s Fort Detrick headquarters, featured updates on strategic efforts to address readiness issues and an abbreviated table-top exercise, focusing on ILSC plans and functions.



“This summit was really just a time for our workforce to come together and level set our priorities as we continue building out capabilities that promote medical readiness and support the operational force,” ILSC Director Leigh Anne Alexander said.



AMLC serves as the Army’s Life Cycle Management Command for medical materiel, with the ILSC providing global sustainment and readiness solutions for the warfighter through the synchronization of acquisition and sustainment activities throughout the life cycle.



During the event, ILSC team members provided briefings on AMLC’s updated campaign strategy and key functions aligned to the ILSC, as well as status reports on several ongoing initiatives, such as Medical Logistics in Campaigning, or MiC, specifically the curation of the national medical materiel catalog and the Army’s predictive logistics initiative.



MiC aims to fully integrate Class VIII (medical materiel) into the Army’s sustainment systems of record, enabling a common operating picture and synchronized supply chain management throughout the enterprise.



The summit was capped off by a group exercise that brought together interdisciplinary teams to assess four different operational readiness scenarios that align with AMLC’s current campaign plan priorities. Each team built an out brief that identified ILSC processes, gaps and requirements that would influence objects in the coming fiscal year.



“This team continues to get after the sustainment challenges the MEDLOG enterprise has historically faced and we’re actively working to improve our system,” said Maj. Tanishia Greene, military deputy director of the ILSC. “I’m encouraged by the growth and changes we’ve seen in these last few years, but we know there’s much more work to be done as we continue to improve the medical readiness of our operational force.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2025 Date Posted: 03.27.2025 10:51 Story ID: 493880 Location: FORT DETRICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMLC Integrated Logistics Support Center holds biannual summit, by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.