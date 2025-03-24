CRDAMC welcomes new senior enlisted advisor

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Col. Heather Owens, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center deputy commander, hands the...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Col. Heather Owens, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center deputy commander, hands the guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. James Brown as he takes on his new role as the hospitals senior enlisted advisor during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony held March 20 in the hospital atrium. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. James Brown during an Assumption of Responsibility ceremony held March 20 in the hospital atrium.

Brown previously served as the Garrison Command Sergeant Major at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.

“It is an honor and privilege to stand before you as the presiding officer in today’s ceremony as we mark an important transition steeped in tradition,” said Col. Heather Owens, CRDAMC deputy commander. “A change of responsibility is not just a routine matter; it’s a moment of reflection and an opportunity for us to recognize the dedication and contributions of those who have served, and to welcome those stepping into new roles.”

Owens commended Command Sgt. Maj. Antonio Davis, who had been the interim senior enlisted leader, for his commitment and dual responsibilities. “Today, we celebrate the efforts of Command Sgt. Maj. Davis. Not only did he have a full-time job as the Medical Readiness Battalion command sergeant major, but for the last six months, he simultaneously filled the role as the hospital command sergeant major,” she said.

During the ceremony, Brown’s wife, Nicole, and family were presented with yellow roses, symbolizing the blossoming and growth of the new command. Owens recognized Brown’s family as his valued teammates.

“CSM Brown, welcome aboard,” Owens said. “As Winston Churchill said, ‘If we are together, nothing is impossible.’ Together, Command Sgt. Maj. Brown, we are a team of teams that will lead CRDAMC to the next level, build on trusted relationships, strengthen our ties with established partners, and forge new ones.”

Brown expressed gratitude to, his family for their unwavering support throughout his military journey, as well as to Davis and Medical Readiness Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Jamie Culbreath for their warm reception.

“It is truly an honor and a privilege to join such a distinguished team of professionals who tirelessly dedicate themselves to the care of our families, Soldiers and retirees,” said Brown.

He likened the hospital’s medical professionals to a team playing in the Super Bowl every day, highlighting the importance of their role in providing exceptional care.

“You cannot have a bad day,” Brown stated. “When people give us their worst, we’re expected every day to give our best. That is the expectation, that is the lineage of this hospital, and while I have the privilege to work alongside every one of you, that’s what you can expect from me.”

Brown emphasized his commitment to ensuring CRDAMC continues to provide outstanding care and remains ready for any challenges ahead.

“As we move forward together, I will work tirelessly to ensure that we continue to provide exceptional care and are ready to face any challenges ahead,” he said. “I’m confident in the dedication and resilience of this incredible team, and I know we will accomplish great things.”



