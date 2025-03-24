Jackson officer named TRADOC safety officer of the year

Fort Jackson received another high mark in safety as Capt. Dennis A. Scannell from Company A, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, was honored for his efforts in safety, March 19.



Scannell was named the Fiscal Year 2024 Training and Doctrine Command’s Safety Officer of the Year.



He received an award from Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander, at the Safety and Occupational Health Council Meeting.



Hood was “particularly impressed” with Scannell’s ability to manage multiple duties and still produce award-winning results in all areas.



“He worked diligently to reduce training hazards and implemented controls to reduce risk,” he wrote endorsing Scannell for the award.



“Specifically, he led the company safety efforts and conducted after action reviews of each incident, ensuring leaders at all levels improved safety awareness and mission execution. Additionally, his safety products, including his hazardous communications standard operating procedures and his motorcycle safety program, were shared throughout the 165th Infantry Brigade as a “best practice” template for improving other units’ safety programs.”



Scannell, executive officer for Company A, was lauded by his battalion commander, Lt. Col. Timothy Burton.



Scannell’s “ability to learn, adapt and apply new knowledge to make our battalion operate better is extremely valuable to our growth,” Burton wrote in recommending the officer for the award.



Among his achievements included coaching and mentoring six battalion safety officers and seven company safety offices; working with the unit medical team to ensure proper care for trainees; and built a safety program guide and battalion safety standard operating procedure that used as a template to strengthen those across post.



According to Vinson Washington, Occupational Health and Safety Specialty, Scannell will now compete at the Department of the Army-level for Safety Officer of the Year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2025 Date Posted: 03.27.2025 10:08 Story ID: 493847 Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Jackson officer named TRADOC safety officer of the year, by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.