Post leaders talk on-post housing at town hall

Fort Jackson officials held a housing town hall meeting at Victory Hall, March 19, to hear from residents about their experiences living on post.



Attendees heard about Army programs; what opportunities there are on post and an overview from Fort Jackson Family Homes.



They were also able to speak to Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, Fort Jackson commander and Col. Timothy Hickman, garrison commander, and representatives from Fort Jackson Family Homes and the Installation Housing Office.



Fort Jackson has held housing town halls in multiple formats including a formal town hall, a mix and mingle at Fort Jackson Family Homes resident center and walking town halls where leaders met residents on their doorsteps.



“We have done the walking town hall format, and we’ve picked different housing areas, and we walked them,” Hickman said. Walking town halls are a way to meet people who aren’t “comfortable coming out of their homes.”



In fact, in one walking town hall in the Howie Village area of on-post housing had to be “cut off because there were so many people.”



The mix and mingle format was made to make the meetings less formal.

“Not everybody likes to ask questions in front of a group,” Hickman said. This format allowed residents to speak one-on-one with the housing officials in a relaxing atmosphere.



Hood also spoke about getting feedback from residents at the town halls.

“We’re trying to hear from the people,” he said responding to a question about the town hall format.



“As a commanding general, I welcome you and anyone else that want to try and make it better,” he added after noting how he likes to see feedback including that from the Tenant Satisfaction Survey being held until May 1.



The completely confidential survey will be emailed from ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com. OMB Control Number: 0704-0553. OMB Expiration date: 05/31/2025

