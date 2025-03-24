Guerrero Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Seth Guerrero graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Apprentice Seth Guerrero graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) March 27, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Apprentice Seth Guerrero graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) March 27, 2025.



Guerrero, from Clarksville, Tennessee, said he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to establish a strong foundation for his family.



“Growing up, I went through a lot,” Guerrero said. “I didn’t have the most stable home life, and I had to live in a lot of different places just to survive. Not always having a place to live and having to experience hardship gave me a different perspective. The Navy is my chance to achieve more in my life and will allow me to adopt my two siblings.”



Guerrero, 22, recently graduated from Kenwood High School, where he was a member of the JROTC and participated in both the varsity track and field and football teams.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Guerrero is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



Guerrero believes the award is the ideal first step to begin his naval career.



“When I was informed that I was receiving an award, I was in total disbelief,” Guerrero said. “All I truly wanted from this experience was a chance to provide for my family. Coming from a background like mine, you don’t really expect much. For the first time in my life, I’m being recognized for the hard work and dedication that I’ve put forth. I’m proud of what my entire division was able to achieve, and this experience has confirmed what I’m capable of. I will do my best to continue being an example for the other Sailors I stand beside, my siblings, and my country.”



Guerrero’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate – Aircraft Handling (ABHC) Jared Scifert, Gunner’s Mate 1st Class (GM1) Anthony Thurston and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class (BM2) Vanessa Suazo-Figueroa, and they guided him through the nine-week process.



“BM2 Suazo-Figuero was someone I really related to,” he said. “She was an outstanding mentor and Sailor, and I truly appreciated her straightforward approach to things. I say this now, but when I arrived here, we often bumped heads, and at times I felt like I couldn’t do anything right. Eventually, she sat me down and explained things to me. She was tough on me because she believed in me and knew that I was capable of great things. It’s a true example of what tough love really means, and I’m grateful for her taking the time to help shape me into the Sailor I am today.”



Along with his RDCs, Guerrero found inspiration from his family back home.



“I’m doing this for my siblings,” he says. “Just thinking about them and the life I know I’ll be able to provide is all the motivation I need. I’ll be very happy to see my family again on graduation day and to have made them proud of what I’ve accomplished here.”



Guerrero stated that the greatest challenge he encountered in boot camp was learning to work effectively as a team.



“I’ve always found it easier to complete tasks on my own and at my own pace,” Guerrero said. “When you work as a team, you have to consider many different personalities, ideas, and emotions. It was quite challenging for me initially, but ultimately, as long as you have patience, respect one another, and are willing to build trust, there’s no reason any team can’t achieve success.”



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.