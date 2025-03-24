Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miller flies his fini-flight

    After the flight

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    As pilots and aircrew retire or leave a unit, an Air Force tradition for these outgoing airmen is the ‘fini-flight,’ or final flight.

    Col. Todd “Freak” Miller, former 185th Operations Group Commander, flew his fini-flight yesterday from Sioux City, Iowa.

    For his final flight, Miller and crew conducted an aerial refueling mission.

    As Miller began his piloting career flying F-16 Fighting Falcons, his Air Force journey came full-circle as his craft refueled four F-16s in his last flying mission.

    On his return, friends and family took part in another fini-flight tradition: Miller was sprayed down with a fire house after exiting the aircraft.

    Through his career, he also flew MQ-9 Reaper and RC-26 Condor. Miller is a command pilot with over 2300 hours of flight time.

    Miller will retire from the Air National Guard in April 2025 with over 26 years of service.

    Date Posted: 03.27.2025
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
