Miller flies his fini-flight

As pilots and aircrew retire or leave a unit, an Air Force tradition for these outgoing airmen is the ‘fini-flight,’ or final flight.
Col. Todd “Freak” Miller, former 185th Operations Group Commander, flew his fini-flight yesterday from Sioux City, Iowa.
For his final flight, Miller and crew conducted an aerial refueling mission.
As Miller began his piloting career flying F-16 Fighting Falcons, his Air Force journey came full-circle as his craft refueled four F-16s in his last flying mission.
On his return, friends and family took part in another fini-flight tradition: Miller was sprayed down with a fire house after exiting the aircraft.
Through his career, he also flew MQ-9 Reaper and RC-26 Condor. Miller is a command pilot with over 2300 hours of flight time.
Miller will retire from the Air National Guard in April 2025 with over 26 years of service.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2025 09:37
|Story ID:
|493841
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
