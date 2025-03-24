Miller flies his fini-flight

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air National Guard Col. Todd “Freak” Miller, former 185th Operations Group...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air National Guard Col. Todd “Freak” Miller, former 185th Operations Group Commander, poses for a photo with family in front of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker of the 185th Air Refueling Wing at the 185th ARW in Sioux City, Iowa, March 26, 2025. Miller flew his fini-flight as an aerial refueling mission. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

As pilots and aircrew retire or leave a unit, an Air Force tradition for these outgoing airmen is the ‘fini-flight,’ or final flight.



Col. Todd “Freak” Miller, former 185th Operations Group Commander, flew his fini-flight yesterday from Sioux City, Iowa.



For his final flight, Miller and crew conducted an aerial refueling mission.



As Miller began his piloting career flying F-16 Fighting Falcons, his Air Force journey came full-circle as his craft refueled four F-16s in his last flying mission.



On his return, friends and family took part in another fini-flight tradition: Miller was sprayed down with a fire house after exiting the aircraft.



Through his career, he also flew MQ-9 Reaper and RC-26 Condor. Miller is a command pilot with over 2300 hours of flight time.



Miller will retire from the Air National Guard in April 2025 with over 26 years of service.