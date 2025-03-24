USAG Benelux Tri-Border community - Town Hall notes Mar. 25, 2025

BRUNSSUM, Netherlands – Community members and employees gathered for the year’s first Tri-Border Town Hall March 25, 2025, at The HUB in Brunssum, the Netherlands.



Devin Rupert, USAG Benelux in Brunssum deputy garrison manager, opened up the floor for introductions and installation updates before service providers offered new information to attendees.



Rupert addressed the hiring freeze and that Child and Youth Services is not affected. Jobs can be found online at USAjobs.gov. Additionally, the Overseas Housing Allowances (OHA) survey used to determine how much service members receive for overseas housing allowances is still open until March 31.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Chanel Mitchell, 852nd Medical Squadron deputy commander, explained that TriCare+ is offered to those eligible and the enrollment window is the month of November. Those currently enrolled must re-enroll each year. Mitchell also shared that a disease management GS position will open April 12 on USAjobs. Additionally, she relayed the adjustment of ancillary services provided by the health clinic due to staffing shortages over the next several months.



GeilenKirchen Clinic hours of operation



- Through mid-June lab closes at 3 p.m. Monday – Thursday

- March 28 – Pharmacy closed

- May 1 – Clinic closed

- June 9 – Clinic closed

- June 11 – Clinic closed

- June 19 and -20 – Clinic closed

- From late April – September pharmacy closes at 2 p.m. Monday – Thursday

- From mid-July – October radiology open 1 day per week; network care available



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Micah Heard, 470th Air Base Squadron commander, shared about the job fair Wednesday, March 26 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. that is open to all nations and that the back (west) gate will be open to attend the event. The job fair will be a recurring event on the Tri-Border calendar.



U.S. Coast Guard Cpt. Gretchen Bailey, U.S. Coast Guard in Brunssum commander, invited the community to attend her change of command ceremony May 8 at 11 a.m. at The HUB. She briefly spoke on the emergency deployments of Coast Guard service members to the U.S.S. Truman and the Stena Immaculate. Bailey also offered extensive information on how to PCS with pets, starting with registering online with the Center for Disease Control and researching airlines and entry points that allow pets as excess baggage.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Caitlin Fox, deputy senior national military representative on Geilenkirchen, offered updates on the water situation. Base-wide construction continues on GK and water pipes and water quality are continually being monitored for safety as new piping may be replaced in some areas or construction work can disturb the water supply. The water supply is tested for potability continually and notices are hung on buildings and sent via computer systems and word-of-mouth when patrons should take extra precautions with the water. Additionally, Heard added that water fountains with heavy-duty filters are available when needed in building 87 and the U.S. gym.



Fox addressed the question about longer hours of operation for the GK back gate. Currently, open hours remain as staffing does not allow for additional hours. When more staffing is acquired, they hope to offer additional operational hours in the future.



Current GK back gate hours:



- Monday through Thursday from 5:15 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

- Friday from 5:15 a.m. to 9 a.m.



Fox spoke of the updated security measures concerning GK installation access with I.D. cards. Scanners are now used and as long as visiting patrons hold a blue NATO AMIS I.D. card, they can gain access to the installation through the back gate. All others with national I.D. cards must go through the front gate in order to maintain security posture and protection of personnel and installation. Fox announced that the NATEX on GK is currently closed but will have its grand opening, to include Starbucks, April 1 in its new location on the installation.



U.S. Army Col. Jason Lojka, U.S. senior national military representative at Joint Forces Command Brunssum (JFC) answered the community question from the October 2024 Tri-Border Town Hall asking the availability of opening the pedestrian gate near the JFC pool for the AFNorth students walking to the installation after school. Currently, staffing of the Dutch Security Forces does not allow for it to be open. Once additional guards are hired, opening the gate will be reevaluated.



Patrick Fowler, USAG Benelux Army Community Service, talked of the upcoming PCS season and that the lending closet with microwaves, crockpots, dishes, etc., is available for incoming and outgoing personnel. He encouraged all to submit volunteers for recognition before the USAG Benelux volunteer recognition ceremony May 9. There is currently a Military Family Life Counselor available for appointments. A Veteran’s Affairs representative will be in the community April 8 and 9 to give an entitlements briefing on veterans benefits at the Brunssum Education Center from 9 to 10 a.m. on April 8 and is open to all. Individual appointments are available on either day.



Marina Lenzner, USAG Benelux Child and Youth Services site coordinator, explained that CYS is looking for sports coaches for 3-4 hours per week. She shared that CYS is exempt from the hiring freeze, and there are currently several positions for hire open on USAjobs. Selected applicants also receive a recruitment and retention bonus in addition to free childcare for the first child.



CYS Month of the Military Child events are as follows:



- April 5 | Colorful Run at the NATO Sports Complex starting at 11 a.m. Must register.

- April 12 | Eggstravaganza event at JFC Brunssum CYS starting at 11 a.m. Open to all.



Gail Holt, USAG Benelux security manager, does fingerprints for volunteers in the community. Paperwork from the volunteering agency is required to be submitted ahead of the fingerprinting so that proper codes can be submitted for electronic fingerprints. Some childcare requires hardcopies of fingerprints and her office can courtesy mail these to the San Antonio office for processing. Holt currently travels to several locations to offer her services. Appointments should be made in advance.



Alan Boswell, USAG Benelux postmaster shared that intelligent lockers are currently being set up at Brunssum and Dülmen for the ease of receiving packages after hours for patrons from geographically separated locations such as Eygelshoven and Zutendaal. During PCS season, it is helpful for community members to provide new orders and temporary forwarding addresses within a 30-day window to reduce chances that orders will change. Also, those moving to another European location are not permitted to mail household goods through the military postal service.



Boswell also explained service hours adjustments beginning March 31. The post office on the USAG is currently understaffed with only five of nine positions filled and will have adjusted services until April 22 when more support arrives. The adjusted opening hours are:



Parcel pick-up (pre-paid package drop off)

- Monday closed in order to receive and process mail shipment from Frankfurt

- Tuesday through Friday from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m.



Finance/retail window

- Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Official Mail

- Remains the same from 9 a.m. to noon daily



Melody Vandyne, Netherlands Law Center paralegal, explained that the Army has directed law centers to not file taxes for community members for the last several years, but they can provide many resources for use to file personal taxes.



Darnell Potter, Brunssum Commissary representative, explained that customers can make special orders for events through the Commissary and must ensure that their order goes to management so that proper processing takes place. The commissary case lot/sidewalk sale will take place during the weekend of the Tri-Border Saturday opening of services May 17.



The Personal Financial Counselor offers wise money planning tips for PCSing and more to reduce stress. Service members E-6/O-3 and below must make appointments for financial advising on arrival according to Army regulations.



Celine Frusch, USAG Benelux site Chief of the Housing Division, advises anyone with and without PCS orders or if you are sponsoring someone to report to housing as soon as possible so that they may assist.



Shawna Morton, recreation programmer for Morale, Welfare, and Recreation at The HUB, shared their upcoming events with breakfast offered beginning at 9 a.m. and lunch bistro from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.:



- April 12 | Flea market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (set up at 9 a.m.)

- May 17 | Movie Matinee at 1 p.m. and flea market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Saturday Opening)

- June 21 | Flea market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Taja Huske, Community Bank branch manager, shared that new debit cards issued in January with tap-to-pay have been sent out to customers and need to be activated with current PIN at an ATM as old cards will expire March 31. When PCSing, members should contact the bank to see if account can remain open or if account needs to be closed. If account must be closed, a 90-day account life extension can be set up during the transition to ensure remaining bills can be paid.



Rupert thanked everyone for their participation and attendance online and in person. The next town hall will be held in June and facilitated by Geilenkirchen.

