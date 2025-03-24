Fort Bragg's Homestead Project Brings $91 Million Investment to Improve Military Housing

Courtesy Photo | Renovations to a roof in the Pope Army Airfield's Hilcrest neighborhood is part of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Renovations to a roof in the Pope Army Airfield's Hilcrest neighborhood is part of the Homestead Project, a $91 million investment secured through refinancing to enhance on-post family housing. The project includes renovations for more than 1,000 homes, with over 400 homes undergoing full upgrades to increase housing availability for Service Members and their Families. (Photo by Tonia Barnes, Housing Management Specialist, Fort Bragg Directorate of Public Works) see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - Fort Bragg is undergoing an exciting transformation with the launch of the Homestead Project, a $91 million investment secured through refinancing to enhance on-post family housing. The project includes renovations for more than 1,000 homes, with over 400 homes undergoing full upgrades to increase housing availability for Service Members and their Families.



Senior Vice President of Asset Management for Corvias, Jeff Williams, explained that the Homestead Project’s vision goes beyond infrastructure improvement.



"With the support of our Army partners, we’re creating modernized homes to enhance resident satisfaction,” said Williams. “This is one of several initiatives planned this year between the Army and Corvias at Fort Bragg."



Residents can already see renovation efforts underway in neighborhoods like Pope Army Airfield’s Hillcrest, Casablanca, Corregidor Courts, Bougainville, Anzio Acres, and Randolph Point. Over the next few years, additional homes in Ardennes, Bataan, Hammond Hills, and other neighborhoods will benefit from upgrades.



The project will also expand a pilot program introducing indoor enhancements to improve air and water quality, reduce humidity, and optimize lighting. These changes aim to bolster quality of life for families and support mission readiness for Soldiers.



Another significant initiative kicking off in July 2025, is an $86 million energy modernization project. This effort will upgrade heating and cooling systems in over 1,900 homes, bringing the total investment to $177 million for Fort Bragg housing improvements.



Major milestones have already been reached, including medium renovations in Casablanca, Corregidor Courts, Bougainville, and Anzio Acres, which began in January. Roof replacements in Pope AAF’s Hillcrest started in February, with deliveries in March, and exterior repairs in Randolph Point will be completed by April 2025.



Feedback from resident surveys and community managers has played a crucial role in shaping the development plan. Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. Chad Mixon emphasized the importance of resident input, stating, "Your feedback truly does matter."



These renovations aim to foster a sense of pride in the community and improve aging infrastructure.



Residents may encounter construction activity in their neighborhoods as projects progress, but the Corvias team is committed to keeping everyone informed. Notifications via email and text will share details on upcoming work, preparation steps, and expected timelines. Residents are encouraged to contact their community center with questions or updates to their communication preferences.



As Williams highlighted, the Homestead Project is part of the Army’s commitment to putting "People First." The upgrades reflect the Army’s dedication to readiness, resilience, and providing Service Members and their Families with quality homes and living experiences.



With Fort Bragg leading the way in housing innovation, the Homestead Project promises to make a lasting impact on this vital military community, improving both daily life and long-term satisfaction for residents.