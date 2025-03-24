Bayonet Innovation Symposium Showcases Cutting-Edge Technology, Adaptive Mindsets in 173rd Airborne Brigade

Photo By 1st Lt. Ellington Ward | U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Ellington Ward | U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade demonstrate mortar firing procedures during the 173rd Brigade Innovation Symposium at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, on March 25, 2025. The event showcases the brigade's digital fires kill chain innovation initiatives. 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Lt. Ellington Ward) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers, civilians, and thought leaders from across the Department of Defense and private sector gathered this week for the Bayonet Innovation Symposium, a two-day event focused on advancing the 173rd Airborne Brigade’s rapid response capabilities and bolstering interoperability with NATO allies.



Held March 25–26 at Caserma Del Din and Caserma Ederle, the symposium welcomed nearly 50 vendors from across the civilian tech sector to present emerging technologies and discuss how the U.S. Army can better adapt to a rapidly evolving battlefield.



"For us it's about adaptation," said Maj. Frank Solano, one of the lead organizers. "We use the word innovation a lot, but it's really about evolution and adaptation."



The symposium featured demonstrations on a wide range of tools — from artificial intelligence and drone logistics to battlefield communications and data-sharing platforms — all designed to enhance the brigade’s operational readiness in complex environments.



"I feel an urgency, and certainly people around me feel an urgency, to be ready and to change the way we do things," said 1st Lt. Aiden Roberts, a member of the brigade’s innovation cell.



According to Solano and Roberts, the U.S. military must now contend with adversaries who use commercially available technologies to challenge traditional advantages. Low-cost drones, open-source software, and off-the-shelf communications gear have dramatically changed the character of modern conflict.



"When we were in Afghanistan, we had airspace superiority, and we had next-generation technologies our adversaries didn’t," Solano said. "Now, we’re seeing adversaries field similar capabilities at a fraction of the cost."



The brigade’s leadership is pushing a cultural shift toward continuous improvement — not just in equipment, but in mindset.



"Being innovative means just not accepting that something is broken," Roberts said. "It means trying to make it better."



Officers from the 173rd’s Bayonet Innovation Team are spearheading this push. Among them are 1st Lt. Bennett Hellman, 1st Lt. Francesco La Torre, and 1st Lt. Vincent Gasparri, who have advocated for embracing AI, improved battlefield communications, and novel logistics solutions.



"You need to innovate to survive and to stay ahead and to stay at the cutting edge," said La Torre, who previously served as an executive officer in an airborne rifle company.



Hellman, an infantry officer and the team’s director of data, emphasized the importance of aggregating information to unlock the potential of artificial intelligence.



"One of the best things AI offers is the ability to do what humans aren't good at — pattern recognition across millions of rows and thousands of columns," Hellman said.



Gasparri pointed to enhanced communications and data proliferation as key areas of focus. "Using technologies like Starlink, new types of radios, and computing power is essential," he said. "We need to gather data from UAS systems, sensors, and personnel across the battlefield."



The team also shared success stories from within the brigade, including the integration of drones for resupply missions and casualty evacuation. One test involved an octocopter UAS capable of transporting 200 kilograms — enough to deliver Meals, Ready-to-Eat (MREs) to forward positions and extract a casualty dummy known as Rescue Randy.



"Being able to protect troops or resupply formations by using drones is incredible and could save lives on the modern battlefield," Gasparri said.



Across the brigade, innovation is being reframed as a problem-solving process accessible to everyone — not just those in specialized roles.



"Innovation is just problem-solving," La Torre said. "Anyone can innovate if they see a problem."



Hellman added that the Army can and should move at the pace of the private sector. "You look at what Google, Meta, and Palantir are doing — there’s no reason the Army shouldn’t be able to operate at that speed," he said. "We just all need to buy in and innovate together."



The symposium is part of a broader Army-wide initiative to crowdsource solutions, experiment rapidly, and field new capabilities faster by working closely with industry and leveraging internal talent.



"It’s important to equip our paratroopers with the next-generation technologies because we’re seeing the character of warfare change," Solano said. "As we are gathering lessons from current conflicts, right now the world is watching."



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army photos courtesy 1st Lt. Tucker Chase & 1st Lt. Ellington Ward)