Warrior Completes Port Visit to Kobe, Japan

KOBE, Japan – The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) departed Kobe, Japan, March 26, following a two-day port visit.



A cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the region, Warrior’s visit reinforced the United States’ strong alliance with Japan while giving its nearly 90 Sailors an opportunity to meet the people of Kobe and experience their city’s unique culture, sights and cuisine.



"Our two nations routinely cooperate and train together with the goal of achieving interoperability in order to maintain peace and stability in the region," said Lt. Cmdr. Raymond Piana, Warrior's commanding officer. "Equally important to our alliance is continuing to develop our strong relationship and cultural understanding with our Japanese hosts. We are very thankful for the incredible hospitality and warm welcome from the people of Kobe."



During their stay, Warrior’s Sailors held tours of the ship for the media, and members of Kobe’s government, and local associations.



Warrior’s Sailors also participated in community relations projects aimed at giving back to their hosts.



Some spent time playing with local children. Others joined local artisans contributing to the Ishikawa earthquake relief by helping clean and restore lacquerware from homes in Noto City impacted by the January 1, 2024, natural disaster.



"We were very grateful for the opportunity to get out and engage with the local community. Our Sailors really enjoyed helping organizations restore items that hold great sentimental value to their owners, and they couldn't have been happier to spend time with local children," said Piana.



Warrior is part of Mine Countermeasures Squadron (MCMRON) 7, which is forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan. MCMRON-7 regularly participates in a series of exercises with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to increase proficiency in mine countermeasures operations.



The ship provides U.S. 7th Fleet the capability to locate, identify and neutralize underwater mines, which is critical to maintaining open sea lanes for shipping, and freedom of navigation both around Japan and throughout the Indo-Pacific.



U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

