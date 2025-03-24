Camp Zama’s Cherry Blossom Festival serves as symbol of friendship between U.S., Japan

CAMP ZAMA, Japan – More than 6,000 visitors, including Camp Zama community members and Japanese guests, were here March 22 to celebrate the start of spring during the installation’s annual Cherry Blossom Festival.



The event celebrates the tradition of Camp Zama opening its gates for visitors to enjoy the sight of the titular blossoms and take in some entertainment while getting to experience the Army community’s unique culture, said Col. Marcus Hunter, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Japan.



“I’m very excited to have so many neighbors from all around Camp Zama to visit with us and to share this beautiful time of year,” he said.



Randy Benton, the special events coordinator assigned to Camp Zama’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, said the day’s weather was perfect and everyone seemed to be having a great time.



Benton also said open-post events like the Cherry Blossom Festival are a great way to bring both the American and Japanese communities together and strengthen the relationship between the two communities.



“If one person [who came here today] made a new friend, then I consider the event a success,” he said.



Yoshiyuki Komine was a first-time visitor to the base and said he and his family felt like they were in America as soon as they came onto the installation, which made it a very enjoyable experience for them.



“The most impressive part was actually being able to sit in a UH-60 Black Hawk,” Komine said of the aircraft that was sat in a field and available for viewing and photographs. “I wish I could speak English so I could have had more conversations with the Soldiers standing next to the helicopter.”



Despite the language barrier, Komine said that as long as Camp Zama continues to host open-post events, he will be in attendance every time.

