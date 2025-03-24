PACAF hosts Pacific Defender 25-2

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – U.S. Pacific Air Forces A4S Security Forces Division of Pacific Air Forces Directorate of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection conducted Pacific Defender 25-2, an exercise intended to build partnerships throughout the Indo-Pacific region.



Pacific Defender is held multiple times a year in a variety of locations in the Pacific that aims to build partnerships, foster interpersonal relationships among attendees, and provide networking opportunities to enhance collaboration.



In his initial address to PD 25-2 attendees, Col. Jacob Foley, Chief of Security Forces Division, explained why collaboration and skill sharing is needed in the region. “There’s American presence everywhere, but no one knows the terrain quite like you all, because this is your home,” said Foley. “That way if we are ever forced to fight, we are doing it together and we will emerge victorious.”



Over the course of four days, attendees observed a multilateral subject matter expert exchange covering tactics, techniques and procedures utilized to provide anti-terrorism, physical security, force protection and integrated defense for personnel and assets in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.



“Bottom line is that we want to showcase our capabilities and acknowledge whatever we can offer to our allies here,” said Tech. Sgt. Richard Trimble, event coordinator of PD 25-2. “We want them to be a part of this process with us.”



This iteration featured demonstrations with military working dogs, non-lethal weapons, close-quarter battle, combat arms training and maintenance, as well as academic briefs detailing interoperational security practices. These demonstrations and briefs were created to assist other nations in key security operations and to generate cross-talk of differences in procedures.



“It [was] incredible to see that it was much less about the tactics and more about how the Airmen were reacting to the training itself... if we gave them a problem they were walking themselves to the solution,” said Trimble. “Our foreign dignitaries were coming to me later on and asking, ‘Oh my gosh, how old are these Airmen?’ and it was because they were making decisions and succeeding at the lowest level.”



Training like PD 25-2 allows the U.S. and partner nations to maintain close and lasting relationships so that in the event of conflict, security personnel are able to work seamlessly together.



“What we’ve realized from PD 25-2, is that no one can solve every problem [alone], so it’s great that we can make these connections,” said Lt. Col. Eiji Takeuchi, a Japan Air Self-Defense representative.



Over the next few years, participating countries plan to continue building training through Pacific Defender outreach events, providing one-on-one opportunities to advance future engagements.



Foley reflected on the value of Pacific Defender’s continued success during a discussion with security personnel. “It’s difficult to see a future where we’re successful without leaning on our partner nations, and teaching us how to fight on the ground in those locations … and how to protect the alliances and friendships we’ve established and worked so hard to maintain for so long.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2025 Date Posted: 03.26.2025 19:49 Story ID: 493815 Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACAF hosts Pacific Defender 25-2, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.