U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Visits Marine Corps Base Hawaii

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII - U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth visited Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, where base leadership and unit commanders welcomed him upon arrival. Hegseth engaged with Marines, Sailors, and Soldiers from MCBH, including 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, Marine Corps Air Station – Kaneohe Bay, Marine Aircraft Group 24, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37, and the Army’s 25th Infantry Division, conveying his appreciation for their service, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to the mission.



“Motivating time spent with the warriors of K-Bay – Marines who embody discipline and lethality,” Hegseth wrote on social media platform X. “America’s enemies take note – these Devil Dogs are always ready.”



MCBH, located along the windward coast of Oahu, remains a critical focal point in the U.S. military’s posture in the Indo-Pacific. The proximity to key regional partners, combined with access to littoral training environments, makes it an ideal hub for the Marine Corps’ newest operational concepts.



The visit to MCBH is part of a broader Indo-Pacific tour, with stops planned in the Philippines, Guam, and Japan, where Hegseth will meet with allied defense leaders to strengthen regional cooperation.

