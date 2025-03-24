Hurricane-Hardened Building Boosts Marine Corps Police, Emergency Operations on Blount Island

Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command,...... read more read more Photo By Dustin Senger | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony March 26 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida. A new $14.2 million police station and emergency operations center opened on the facility, consolidating vital functions into a single, hardened structure and enhancing protection for Marine Corps' prepositioning programs. The up to date, 18,500-square-foot building combines the former police station and emergency operations center, which had been in structures vulnerable to hurricanes. see less | View Image Page

A new $14.2 million police station and emergency operations center opened March 26 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida, consolidating vital functions into a single, hardened structure and enhancing protection for the Marine Corps' prepositioning programs.



The up to date, 18,500-square-foot building combines the former police station and emergency operations center, which had been in structures vulnerable to hurricanes. This consolidation into a secure and modern structure is part of safeguarding the equipment and supplies needed for rapid Marine Corps deployments worldwide.



Built to current standards and codes, capable of withstanding at least a Category 3 hurricane, it enhances situational awareness and coordination, ensuring continuous security and emergency response capabilities for the logistics hub and its slipway, nestled along the St. Johns River, roughly eight miles from the Atlantic Ocean.



“This facility is a force multiplier,” said Marine Corps Col. Luke Watson, commanding officer of MCSF Blount Island, during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "It directly enhances our ability to provide beacons of assurance to our allies and deterrence to potential adversaries.”



Watson was standing at a lectern outside the building’s front doors, in front of a red ribbon, facing a covered seating area filled with representatives from Navy Facilities Southeast, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and local congressional offices.



“Prerequisite to sending combat-ready equipment and supplies forward to our deployed forces,” said Watson, “our facility must first be able to safeguard billions of dollars of equipment and supplies here at home.”



“A visible and robust 24/7 security posture sends a clear message: Blount Island is prepared for any challenge,” he said. “Not only will we protect our ability to project strength abroad, we are committed to reinforcing the partnerships with emergency responders in our communities.”



The 24/7, hurricane-rated emergency operations center will provide enhanced training capabilities for both facility personnel and community partners, according to John Roberts, MCSF Blount Island interim installation emergency manager and critical infrastructure protection officer. He said it’s among the most advanced in the Marine Corps.



“Technology-wise, this is the latest install,” said Roberts. “It improves our communication with Jacksonville, and it provides our facility commander with better situational awareness.”



Roberts said personnel can now expect to remain on site during significant weather events, monitoring critical assets and responding immediately to emergencies. A certified FEMA instructor, he plans to leverage the new classroom space and technology to expand training opportunities in emergency management.



Navy Capt. Miguel Dieguez, commanding officer of Navy Facilities Southeast, attended both the groundbreaking and ribbon cutting. Over the past three years, the project team overcame numerous challenges, including COVID-19 pandemic impacts on the supply chain and labor, to ensure adherence with specification and quality standards. He praised the investment into bringing important missions on the facility under one roof.



“It’s great to see the investment that the Marine Corps has made into this important, strategic facility,” said Dieguez. “From a mission perspective, Blount Island has always resonated with me and the rest of the NAVFAC team," referencing the massive Navy cargo ships that enter the facility’s slipway.



“It's important to celebrate wins every time we get them, and this is an important win for this base."



The project was overseen by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast and completed by The Clement Group, LLC.