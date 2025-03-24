Leadership Lowndes Class of 2025 visits Moody AFB

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Members of the Leadership Lowndes Class of 2025 participated in Defense Day to gain insight into the base’s mission and operations at Moody Air Force Base on March 20, 2025.

Leadership Lowndes is an annual program that brings together community leaders from the areas surrounding Moody. Throughout the day, participants toured various base facilities and engaged with Airmen and leaders to learn about their roles in sustaining the mission.

“My perspective on leadership remains consistent, as fostering a strong community connection is a critical factor in achieving mutual understanding and collaboration,” said Senior Master Sgt. Brian Gates, 23rd Maintenance Squadron weapons standardization superintendent. “The community benefits significantly from witnessing firsthand the capabilities of Team Moody, which enhances overall comprehension and builds camaraderie.”

A key objective of the Leadership Lowndes program is to foster stronger relationships between Moody’s Airmen and local civilian leaders, creating opportunities for mutual learning and growth.

“It wasn't exactly what I expected, I thought it would be a powerpoint presentation throughout the day,” said Aaron Taylor, Leadership Lowndes participant. “I was very impressed with the hands-on experiences and having the ability to have personal conversations with members of our military.”

Events like this play a vital role in deepening Moodys connection with the surrounding community. Visiting civilian leaders gained unique insights into base operations and engaged in hands-on activities, offering a rare glimpse into military life.

“If we continue to host such events and involve community members, I am confident that our relationship will deepen further,” Gates said. “The transparency and opportunity to share our mission and knowledge are essential in reinforcing our objectives.”

