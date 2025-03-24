I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Emily Hansen

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | Staff Sgt. Emily Hansen’s journey to the Air Force was far from a traditional,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | Staff Sgt. Emily Hansen’s journey to the Air Force was far from a traditional, post-high school trajectory. Like many who find their calling later in life, her path was marked by exploration and a desire for something more. Her dedication and proactive approach not only contribute to her own personal growth, earning her the title of Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2024, but also strengthen the entire unit, ensuring its continued effectiveness and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks) see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Emily Hansen’s journey to the Air Force was far from a traditional, post-high school trajectory. Like many who find their calling later in life, her path was marked by exploration and a desire for something more.



After dedicating two years to teaching following her college graduation, Hansen, at the age of 25, felt that her passion for teaching had lessened. “That flame had burnt out,” she explained, prompting her to seek new avenues for professional growth without returning to school. The military, with its learning opportunities sparked her interest.



With Hansen’s family’s military history being limited, her parents were surprised by her decision to enlist. A significant influence on her military career choice was her father’s profession.



“My father works as a paralegal and I thought, well, maybe this is something that I would enjoy as well,” she shared, “So I went to the recruiter and that's how I came in,” marking the start of her Air Force Journey.



As a traditional reservist, Hansen balances her military duties with her civilian career, also working as a paralegal. This dual role is an example of her dedication and versatility.



Beyond the practical skills, Hansen deeply values the unique sense of family within the military.



“I think that the most special thing to me about the military is that you take all these people from different walks of life, different backgrounds, you put them all in one room, and you watch them collaborate, and somehow the military fosters that feeling that we’ve got each other’s backs,” explained Hansen.



This sense of unity, forged through shared purpose and challenges, is what she finds most rewarding.



“It was more of a mindset shift for me,” Hansen reflected. “I think one thing that the Air Force has really taught me is how to handle life’s chaos a little better; how to have resiliency.”



This resilience became a cornerstone of her personal and professional life.



Though her roots are in Mississippi, Hansen has come to regard the 908th Flying Training Wing as a second home. She finds profound satisfaction in witnessing the wing’s growth and transformation.



“It’s sentimental for me because I started here and enlisted here,” she explained, highlighting her personal connection to the unit.



Looking forward, Hansen offers invaluable advice to fellow Airmen: “Take every opportunity that comes your way. If you have opportunities to volunteer or get involved, jump on those opportunities. That's going to be the way you make friends, meet new people, and get your face out there in the wing, which will open doors for other opportunities down the road.”



Airmen like Staff Sgt. Emily Hansen, who are dedicated to striving for excellence and consistently working toward being the best Airmen they can be, are instrumental in the 908th Flying Training Wing’s success in delivering multi-capable Airmen.



Her dedication and proactive approach not only contribute to her own personal growth, earning her the title of Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter for the third quarter of 2024, but also strengthen the entire unit, ensuring its continued effectiveness and readiness.