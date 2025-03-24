Joint Field Exercise prepares Soldiers, Airmen to deploy

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers and Airmen participate in a Joint Critical Care Field Training Exercise at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers and Airmen participate in a Joint Critical Care Field Training Exercise at Joint Base San Antonio – Camp Bullis, March 7, 2025. The exercise focused on emergency medical response in simulated combat environments, critical care procedures, and multi-platform medical evacuation operations. Its goal was to prepare critical care nurses, licensed practical nurses, techs, medics, and providers to deliver high-quality care in austere and challenging conditions. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CAMP BULLIS, Texas (March 26, 2025) – Soldiers and Airmen participated in a Joint Critical Care Field Training Exercise at Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis, March 6-7, to enhance the clinical and tactical skills of critical care staff at Brooke Army Medical Center.



The exercise focused on emergency medical response in simulated combat environments, critical care procedures, and multi-platform medical evacuation operations. Its goal was to prepare critical care nurses, licensed practical nurses, techs, medics, and providers to deliver high-quality care in austere and challenging conditions.



Two years ago, Army Capt. Anca Schneider, critical care nurse, volunteered to coordinate the Army Individual Critical Task Lists for BAMC’s critical care nurses. ICTL’s are lists of skills identified as critical for maintaining combat readiness in each military occupational specialty.



“I wanted to do something more realistic, not just check the box for ICT trainings, but also help us be ready to deploy,” Schneider said. “About 90% of the critical care nurses at BAMC are mapped to a unit which means that they are going to deploy at some point.”



This year, Schneider enlisted the help of Air Force Maj. Amber Hadjis to bring Air Force assets to the exercise which enabled Air Force critical care nurses and technicians to complete their Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program tasks.



The comprehensive full-day training kicked off with an early morning Role 3 (combat support hospital) facility walkthrough, followed by hands-on trauma assessment training. Participants then engaged in medical triage model instruction and received a detailed overview of the patient evacuation system, before rotating through various specialized learning stations to complete the morning session.



Participants received hands-on familiarization with various medical evacuation platforms, including Field Litter Ambulance, C-130 aircraft, and Blackhawk helicopter patient loading and unloading.



“I liked being able to go into the aircraft that we would be transporting casualties in, said Army Sgt. Franklin Seedan, combat medic. “I liked the scenarios and simulation part of the exercise. I found it to be an appropriate environment for learning and asking questions if necessary.”



Senior Airman Hannah Heath, medical technician, said she appreciated using field skills and getting out of the hospital care mindset.



“I think we should do FTX more often,” Heath said. “It would give us the opportunity to learn more from each branch and help build the understanding of each role we play within the deployed environment.”



The training culminated in a simultaneous mass casualty exercise and Wide Area Virtual Environment Simulator - Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Point of Injury, complemented by Walking Blood Bank procedures and Eldon Card Blood typing demonstration.



The mass casualty event was the most challenging part of the FTX for Army 1st Lt. Cole Pocock, registered nurse.



“It pressed us each individually and as a team to perform all that we had learned that day,” Pocock said. “It also showed us the areas for improvement and synchronization that is necessary to give quality and timely care to our battle buddies.”



Air Force Capt. Shanise Ingram-Brown said she enjoyed collaborating with her Army counterparts.



“It helps me to understand how different branches operate and integrate their resources and skills,” Ingram-Brown said. “Joint exercises push you to make decisions quickly and effectively under pressure.”



The FTX was supported by 41 cadre and support staff who were able to validate 88 participants over the two-day event.



“I think it actually ended up coming together really well,” Hadjis said. “As you're planning, you don't necessarily know how it's all going to come together. I think we really made the most out of what the Army could bring with reserving the site and role three field hospital and utilizing the Air Force side’s Medical Readiness Training Center assets.”



Overall, 91 Army ICTs were validated and 601 CMRPs were reviewed.



“I learned that we have the best of the best serving our country,” Pocock said. “I was reminded of the commitment and passion my fellow Soldiers have for caring for our wounded and bringing our Soldiers back to their families. I would like to thank all those that shared their experiences, knowledge, and passion to elevate military medicine.”



“This type of joint-base exercise directly supports shared leadership, developing others, and effective communication which are essential qualities for both nursing and military leadership,” said Ingram-Brown. “I hope this joint exercise continues between the Army and Air Force.”