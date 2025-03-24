Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Hosts U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

    SD Visits DKI APCSS, JPBHH, Kāne’ohe Bay During INDOPACOM Trip

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth views a static display of equipment at Kāne'ohe

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth traveled to Hawaii, March 24-26, 2025, where he received briefings on regional security challenges and the strength of alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific.

    Hegseth met with Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Guardians on Camp H.M. Smith, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Marine Corps Base Hawaii, underscoring the importance of maintaining readiness, warfighting, and restoring the warrior ethos. He also honored those affected by the December 7, 1941 attack by placing a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial.

    Additionally, Hegseth engaged with key institutions, including the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI-APCSS) and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.26.2025
    Story ID: 493799
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
