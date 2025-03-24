USINDOPACOM hosts U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth traveled to Hawaii, March 24-26, 2025, where he received briefings on regional security challenges and the strength of alliances and partnerships across the Indo-Pacific.



Hegseth met with Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Guardians on Camp H.M. Smith, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and Marine Corps Base Hawaii, underscoring the importance of maintaining readiness, warfighting, and restoring the warrior ethos. He also honored those affected by the December 7, 1941 attack by placing a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial.



Additionally, Hegseth engaged with key institutions, including the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies (DKI-APCSS) and the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).



USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

